CLARENCE
Early on in the Anamosa boys’ basketball contest at North Cedar Tuesday, Jan. 4, everyone in attendance immediately knew it was going to be a special night for Raider senior Sam Wilt.
Little did anyone know it at the time however, how special it would really be, as they were about to witness Anamosa basketball history.
Honestly, Wilt didn’t know it either.
“I knew coming into the game that I needed 47 points to reach 1,000 for my career, but I never thought I’d be able to get all 47 of them that night at North Cedar,” said Wilt, who single-handedly dominated the contest pouring in 13 first quarter points before splashing down a fourth quarter 3-pointer to not only finish the game with a single-game school-record 47, but hit the 1,000-career point mark exactly.
“After the first couple of baskets I kind of had a feel like it could be a pretty good night, but never was I thinking 47 points. But I was making baskets and North Cedar was leaving me open and my teammates did a great job of getting me the ball. It just kind of all came together perfectly, which I guess to make nights like that happen, it kind of has to.”
Wilt’s record night guided the Raiders (6-5, 2-4) to a lopsided 79-51 victory over the Knights as the senior was simply scintillating drilling 19-of-24 shots from the field overall, including 5-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line and 4-of-6 from the free throw line.
And early in the fourth quarter, the 1,000-point part of the story almost didn’t happen.
“We were comfortably in front in the fourth quarter and I pulled Sam over and told him he had one more shot, and then he was going to come out,” said Anamosa boys basketball coach Kevin Barnes, as the Raiders were leading by more than 20 points in the final frame with Wilt having scored 44 points.
“Sam immediately stole the basketball, raced down court and pulled up from three and hit it, finishing with 47 for the night and exactly 1,000 for his career. You couldn’t have scripted the story any better. It was really amazing to watch, all night long.”
Wilt’s scoring was coming with such ease, and within the flow of the offense that Barnes, and even Wilt himself, didn’t know how fast the points were piling up.
“I thought I’d be able to get close to the 1,000 here at North Cedar and then finish it off at home on Friday night,” Wilt said. “It was crazy I was able to do it that night. Get all 47. I certainly wasn’t thinking that was possible. Just crazy.”
After Wilt’s 13-point first quarter outburst, a frame and Anamosa boys led just 15-12 at the horn, the senior added eight more in the second stanza helping his team to a narrow 28-24 halftime advantage.
“Tyler Zumbach told me at the half asking me if I knew that Sam had 21 of our 28 points,” Barnes said. “I honestly had no idea. Sam was so smooth and doing things so easily that it just hadn’t jumped out to me the night he was actually having. Then when he hit 30 and we were up 20 it started to hit me what was going on, and how special this night was for him and our team.”
The third quarter saw the Raiders, and Wilt, begin to take their games to an entirely different level.
Wilt tallied 19 of Anamosa’s 28 points in that eight-minute stretch and the visitors were in complete command leading 56-37 entering the final frame.
Wilt, incredibly, had 40 points through three quarters, and was a mere seven points away from 1,000. And little did he (or anyone) know it, but two points away from a single-game school scoring record.
“The students were behind us at North Cedar and they were counting as the game was going on,” Barnes said. “I thought they were counting what our lead was, but as our lead in the 20s, I realized they were chanting a much larger number, and that had to be Sam’s point total. I was shocked. I had no idea it was nearing 40. Again, it was amazing how easy he made it look.”
Wilt finished with a double-double adding 12 rebounds to go with five assists, three steals and three blocks against the Knights while Grahm Humpal added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Eli Lehrman chipped in with eight points.
“I want to credit my teammates for me not only being able to score 47 against North Cedar, but 1,000 for my career,” Wilt said. “Obviously I couldn’t have done it without them or Coach Barnes. He’s really helped me take my game to a new level and pushed me to be the very best I could be. I also couldn’t have been the player and the person I am without what my dad (Dave) and Brian Jess coaching us through the youth levels.”
Wilt, who already owns the school-record for career blocked shots, tops the previous single-game scoring mark which was held by Dean Hartman who poured in 41 at Maquoketa back in 1957.
Wilt also becomes the fifth 1,000-point scorer in Anamosa history joining Hartman, Kolin Schulte, Dan Neunaber and Colten Kelly.
The Raiders returned to the court Friday, Jan. 7, and hosting class 2A ninth-ranked Camanche, were handed a
rough 91-55 defeat.
“Camanche is really good and their game-plan was to make sure Sam didn’t get to touch the basketball,” said Barnes, as his team trailed 30-10 after one wild quarter of play.
“They faced-guarded him the entire night. We just really struggled in the first half. We tried too hard to get Sam the ball and in doing so had too many turnovers. Our kids played much better the second half.”
The Storm led 47-19 at the half before Anamosa began to find their stride in the final two frames trailing 69-42 at the third quarter horn.
Kole Dietiker had a big night for the hosts scoring a team-high 14 points while Wilt added nine more. Humpal chipped in with eight.
“Kole got us going right away with a 3-pointer in the third quarter and then a steal led to a Jake Jess three,” Barnes said. “Then we had a steal and another basket. It was a great way to start the second half.
“This is going to be life going forward. Teams are going to do whatever they have to do to take Sam away. We are just going to have to make baskets to alleviate that.”
The Anamosa boys looked to reverse their fortunes against another undefeated River Valley Conference team playing at Mid-Prairie less than 24-hours later Saturday, Jan. 8.
“Same story, different night,” said Barnes, as his team suffered another lopsided setback, this one a 67-31 final against the Golden Hawks.
“MP is a really good team and they played extremely well. We did not. We just didn’t make baskets, and they did. I actually thought we defended better than we did against Camanche, but we just couldn’t get the ball to go through the hoop.”
Wilt’s 12 points paced the visitors while Devin Brophy added six more.