ANAMOSA
It’s something Anamosa boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes has known his team possesses, but has yet to see play out this season on the court as the key to winning against a high-quality opponent.
Monday, Feb. 7, hosting a talented Northeast team, Barnes got what he’d been waiting for.
“Toughness,” said Barnes, as his team displayed the skill in high doses all night long sparking the Raiders to an impressive 49-46 overtime triumph over a Rebel team that had just defeated top-ranked Monticello a week earlier.
“We won a game with toughness, and I was not sure we ever would. We just hadn’t figured out a way to do that, but against Northeast, we did.”
Anamosa (12-8, 6-6) and Northeast both struggled to put the ball through the basket in the game’s opening minutes, not so much as a factor of bad offense, but more of an effort of tough defense, which the Raiders and Rebels set the tone with early on.
Through the game’s first four minutes not a single point was registered on the scoreboard before Northeast broke the ice with a 3-pointer. Once the lid was broken, Anamosa also found a bit of a stride as Sam Wilt and Eli Lehrman scored the lone first quarter field goals for the hosts while Kole Dietiker, Ike Claussen-Tubbs and Wilt all added free throw as the Raiders trailed 7-6 at the horn.
Jake Jess and Wilt connected from deep to get the second stanza rolling while Grahm Humpal added a pair of field goals helping the hosts lead by as many as 10 (20-10) before settling for a 20-14 halftime advantage.
Anamosa would maintain most of that lead through the third quarter as well as offense again came at a premium with the Raiders leading 28-23 entering the fourth. The visitors made a run knotting the score at 29-29 before the Raiders extended it to a four-points lead late.
“We had a 10-point lead at one time and led by four with under a minute to go,” Barnes said. “We gave up a wide-open 3-pointer with 11-seconds left and then never got a shot up in regulation.”
In overtime it was Anamosa who would take over, and the hosts did it with toughness.
“Every point is vital in a game that ends up in overtime,” Barnes said. “Speaking of overtime, Kole got a huge steal on an inbounds pass and found Dev (Brophy) for a lay-up to put us up eight. Dev had the best varsity game of his career. He hit two huge 3’s, including on our first possession of overtime, a lead we would never give up, and had a couple of great finishes on layups.”
Humpal, Lehrman and Wilt sealed the triumph from the free throw line in the extra session.
“Eli played great again, including a huge hoop in overtime,” Barnes said. “Sam was unbelievable on the defensive end again. He blocked seven shots and affected so many more, all while getting double-digit rebounds.
“Grahm was terrific too, making play after play on both ends of the court, including a huge and-one in overtime.”
Humpal’s 13 points paced the hosts while the senior also dished out five assists and had three steals. Brophy added 12 points off the bench while Wilt chipped in with eight points and 13 rebounds.
“I could not be more happy for a group of guys,” Barnes said. “For starters, this was a great win against a really good team, but we missed double-digit free throws, missed numerous lay-ups and Sam was held to single-digits and we still won.”
The Raiders kept the winning ways going 24 hours later pulling away from a pesky Tipton team Tuesday, Feb. 8, taking a hard-fought 68-55 final in the final home game for seniors Humpal, Wilt, Dietiker, Jess, Lehrman and Justin Siefker.
“Senior night is always bitter-sweet for me,” Barnes said. “I love honoring our guys, but hate the thought of them being done. No different tonight. Just a terrific group of young men and they will be missed.”
Unlike 24 hours earlier against Northeast, the scoring was fast and furious against Tipton as Anamosa poured in 20 first quarter points but could not shake the Tigers who tallied 17 of their own in the frame.
“Justin Siefker gets his first varsity start ever and Jake comes out of the locker room on fire scoring our first nine points (all on 3-point baskets),” Barnes said. “It was a great way to start the game.”
The game stayed tight in the second stanza as well with the Raiders leading 34-32 at the half before the hosts began to gradually gain some separation in the third quarter.
“Tipton came into the game with six wins, but someone forgot to tell them they weren’t that good,” Barnes said. “I was so impressed with the way they moved the ball and shot it. Their big guys inside were effective as well. A couple of times I thought we might run away with things, but both times Tipton would hit a couple of 3’s and all of a sudden it was a one-possession game.”
Towards the end of the third quarter however, the visitors would finally just run out of gas as Anamosa went on an 8-2 run to close the frame then blew things open with a 20-point fourth quarter.
“Our guys deserve a ton of credit,” Barnes said. “When you win an emotional game like we did Monday night, it isn’t easy to come back and play just as hard 24 hours later. I thought our guys did. It took until the fourth, but back-to-back 3’s by Devin first and then Jake, hitting his fifth of the night, and we could breathe a little easier.”
The seniors were able to walk off their home floor for the final time with a win as the Raider student section provided a celebratory tunnel to the locker room.
Wilt was phenomenal scoring a game-high 28 points while adding 11 rebounds and four assists with Jess adding 15 points, all coming from beyond the arc. Brophy chipped in with nine points as did Lehrman.