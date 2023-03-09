ANAMOSA
As the losses mounted for the Anamosa boys basketball team during the course of the 2022-23 campaign, there was one thing head coach Kevin Barnes could always count on with his mostly young, but dedicated group of Raiders.
They would always show up at practice the next day ready to put in the work to try and improve and give themselves their best chance at victory.
While that ultimate goal of a win proved elusive for the Anamosa team this past winter, the season wasn’t without it’s highlights as the Raiders gave some of the River Valley Conference’s top programs tough tests on numerous occasions, as well as giving their fans plenty of action with impressive displays of shooting and defensive tenacity.
“It was crazy that three of our best games this year came against the conference champ and the conference runner-up,” said Barnes, as his team worked through an 0-21 campaign this past winter that included an 0-14 mark in league action.
“We had chances to win both games against Bellevue (the RVC’s North division runner-up) and gave Beckman (North division champions) everything they wanted the night we played at their place. Credit to our kids. They came out fighting every night and came to practice the next day trying to figure out how they could get better.”
Anamosa dropped tight hard-fought finals against Bellevue (70-65 and 64-55), ranked at one point in the state’s top-5 in class 1A, while team gave host Beckman a major fight in Dyersville early last month before eventually succumbing to a 69-52 decision.
That continued work on improvement was made tougher with the loss of the team’s point guard early in the season.
“We certainly knew going into the season we were very inexperienced and wins would be challenging to come by, especially early in the season,” said Barnes, who lost almost all of his experience, scoring, rebounding, defense, you name it, from a successful senior-laden 2021-22 team.
“The one thing you can never count on going into a season are injuries and illnesses. Losing Vince Diers was a really tough blow. It’s not just that he is good, but he was our point guard. So we had to take Devin Brophy and move him from his normal position to play the point. As you would expect, Dev had no issues moving to the point and did great, but it made things that much more challenging overall.”
Brophy was outstanding all season long leading his young teammates, that included Diers, fellow sophomores Jacob King and Nate Fischer and freshman Tristan Faille, all of whom made major contributions to the team this winter.
“We definitely had some surprises this year individually,” said Barnes, as it has been extremely rare in his 26 years as coach of the Raider program seeing freshmen and sophomores as key cogs.
“Tristan and Jacob King were two surprises, more than anything because I did not plan on either one being as part of our rotation at the start of the season, but both proved to be our best chance at success this season. The other kid who I thought really improved as the season progressed on the offensive end was Nate.”
While there was all sorts of young talent on the floor this winter, Barnes did have the luxury of playing three seniors in Brophy, C.J. Marek and Ethan Tenley, though only one of those three had vast varsity experience.
“C.J. was another one of our surprises this season,” said Barnes, as Marek played in 16 games this winter. “He did not go out his junior year but by the end of this season he was really active for us and became one of our better rebounders.
“Ethan played steady all season long for us. He just always played hard and gave us a great boost of energy when he would come into the game. He was undersized every single night but no one battled ass hard as he did. I’m really proud for Ethan and the season he had for us.”
Tenley scored 2.0 points and 2.2 boards per game while Marek added 1.1 points in role spots off the Raider bench.
Brophy, the most experienced player on the roster, blossomed into a star during a spectacular senior season leading the team averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
“I just can’t say enough good things about Dev,” Barnes said. “We had to count on him to do so many things for us every single night he took the floor this year, especially after Vince’s injury. And he never shied away from the challenge.
“Devin was our leader and I couldn’t be prouder of what he did for us during the season and in the off-season as well. After being such a big part of a very good team last season, he understood what it took to keep getting better and was instrumental in getting guys in the gym in the off-season. Unfortunately for Dev, this year’s team did not get to where we hoped it might, but I truly believe down the road these young guys will play really well and Dev will have been an important part of that process.”
Along with Diers, who scored 9.0 points per game (second on the team to Brophy) and connected for 23 3-point baskets and at a solid 32-percent clip before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in January, Faille (6.3 points per game), King (4.0), Fischer (3.8) and juniors Ike Claussen-Tubbs and Angelo Cudahy were also major factors this season.
Claussen-Tubbs was a key cog in the paint scoring 5.4 points a night while leading the team with his 6.3 rebounds while Cudahy was an instant-energy guy who wasn’t shy about attacking the rim and scored 3.3 points per game.
“We will return several guys who played a lot of minutes this season and they are all key to us being successful next season,” Barnes said. “Ike played so much better on the defensive end at the end of the season and I think is only going to get better next year. I love his work ethic and I really feel he will do all he can do going into his senior season. I think you will see a more confident Ike on the offensive end as well.
“Vince has a chance to be really good for us over the next two years,” said Barnes, as Diers is blessed with unlimited shooting range that hasn’t been seen in Anamosa since Barnes’ own two-time All-State son Spencer graced the courts a decade ago.
“Vince has a good skillset and a good brain for the game. He was obviously slowed down this year only getting to play a third of the season, but I think that will only motivate him even more coming back next year. Angelo battled through some illness and injury at different times this year, but once he got back to being healthy we saw a lot of good things from him, too.”
Junior Beau Summers, sophomore Jacob Lincoln and freshmen Adam Brophy and Grant Thomas also got a look at what it takes to compete at the varsity level from the sideline with limited playing time last winter.
Anamosa will go from being the most inexperienced team in the River Valley Conference to one with possibly the most returning players heading into 2023-24.
But it’s not quite that easy to turn a winless team into one that can legitimately compete in a league as loaded as the RVC
And Barnes knows it.
“That experience only helps us if we take it and learn from it in the off-season,” he said. “We have to get better in the off-season. We can’t wait until the season starts. Every year it seems like we hear the league won’t be as good next year, and every year it is. So, waiting for the league to come back to us is not going to happen, instead we need to catch up to it and hard work is the only way that happens.”