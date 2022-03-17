ANAMOSA
It’s the one of the things athletes want before graduating a program.
To have left a mark and to be remembered.
I think it’s safe to say, Anamosa seniors Sam Wilt, Grahm Humpal, Eli Lehrman, Jake Jess, Kole Dietiker and Justin Siefker will be remembered for what they helped the Raider boys’ basketball program accomplish over the last four years.
Oh, and they left an indelible mark as well.
Just ask Anamosa boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes.
"We are certainly going to miss our seniors,” said Barnes, as those seniors helped the 2021-22 team through a 13-10 campaign overall and 6-6 mark against North division opponents of the River Valley Conference, good enough to place fourth in the league.
“I’m going to miss them first and foremost because they are just great kids. I can’t begin to tell you how much I missed going to practice after being beat out of the tournament. Justin developed this knack of just being at the right place at the right time. Those two buckets he had in the district game (vs. West Delaware) were a big reason we came out on top that night. Kole was terrific for us all year long on the front of our press and was just so good defensively for us in general. We’re going to miss Jake’s ability to make the 3, but I thought he improved defensively as the season progressed, too. Eli took it upon himself to become our second-best rebounder this season. Undersized but not understrengthed, he did a million other things as well for us this season. He was a steady force all year long.
“Grahm had a really good year at the point and got us into our stuff and had some really good game on the offensive end as well. I loved his toughness every night out.”
Then, there’s Wilt, the first four-year varsity letter-winner ever to have suited up in the Kevin Barnes coaching era (which spans 27 years), and will go down as one of the greatest Blue Raider basketball players of all-time.
“I’ve been asked numerous times if Sam is the best player I have ever coached,” Barnes said. “I have been lucky enough to have coached some really good players, and Sam is certainly very high on that list. I can say, with absolute assurity, that I have never coached a guy who could control a game on the defensive end like Sam. I was amazed, to the very last game, at his ability to control the lane at 6’3”. Just unbelievable.
“I think we will eventually come to realize he will hold many basketball records that he accomplished over his four-year career. As good a player as he is, he is even a better person and that is certainly what we’ll miss the most.”
Wilt’s 18.5 points per game as well as 10.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots were all team-best numbers while the superstar who could play any of the five spots on the floor from point to post, shot it at a 50-percent clip from the field overall and 37-percent from 3-point range.
Humpal, the Raiders’ floor general, topped the team in assists (4.0) and steals (2.1) while scoring 7.5 points a game. Lehrman (6.9 points per game), Jess (6.5) and Dietiker (2.9) were also threats on the offensive end of the floor for the Anamosa team this past winter.
The team, who started all-seniors (Wilt, Humpal, Lehrman, Jess and Dietiker) for most of the season, does returns key contributors in junior Devin Brophy, the Raiders’ star sixth-man this past winter, as well as sophomore Ike Claussen-Tubbs and freshman Austin Goodrich.
Juniors Jay Gatto and Ethan Tenley as well as freshmen Vince Diers and Nate Fischer were also role players for the program.
“It’s the main question we are always asked after a great player or players leave the program,” Barnes said. “How are you going to replace…….?
“The answer? We aren’t. We are just going to have to play differently. The shots don’t graduate, the rebounds don’t graduate, the assists don’t graduate, so our job is to find the guys who are going to fill those jobs. And I really like the three guys we have coming back (Brophy, Claussen-Tubbs and Goodrich) with experience this year. Dev just had a great year and I think is going to have an even better year next year. I just love Ike’s passion for the game. He had some really good moments for us this year and I think, with his work ethic, you will see him come in ready to be a really good player for us. Austin got some valuable varsity minutes this year as well and I love the way he competes. I think Vince has the chance to be a really good varsity player next year as well. Really smart on the court and plays the game the right way. After those four guys it will be interesting to see who steps up and works themselves into varsity basketball players.”