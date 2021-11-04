FORT DODGE
Competing at the state cross country meet can be an overwhelming experience for even the most seasoned of high school runners, not to mention for a mere freshman who during the course of the 2021 campaign improved to the point that taking part at the elite event in Fort Dodge even became a remote possibly.
That’s where Anamosa freshman Seth Countryman was as he stepped to the starting line at the class 2A state race on the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course Saturday, Oct. 30.
“The real challenge for me was just being able to make it here to state,” said Countryman, who gave himself a solid baseline for future meets placing 95th against the 138-runneer state field coming through with a time of 18:21.15.
“No one expected me to make it here to state, so for me, there wasn’t really a lot of pressure. And I didn’t put a lot of pressure on myself either. I just wanted to go out and do the best that I could do and enjoy the entire experience. I was able to do that, too. We had fun at the hotel the night before the meet and then I went out and ran by third-best time of the season.”
Countryman got off to a fast start too, and after the first mile was sitting a solid 50th against the field posting a 5:22.09 split.
“Coach wanted me to get out fast and I did the best I could to do that,” Countryman said. “I had to get out fast too, with as many people as there were. It would have been really easy to get boxed in but I was able to stay relatively clear and gave myself a chance to make a move at the state.
“But as the meet wore on, I slowed down and then just really had to gut it out to the finish line. I tied the best I could to stay as close as I could to Drew (Pate), but over the last mile he took off and at the end I was just completely exhausted.”
After the second mile Countryman sat 81st against the field before crossing 95th overall at the end.
“I am so happy for Seth” said Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri. “I thought he ran well and did what I asked him to do at this meet. I was more concerned about Seth having a good experience here at state than I was about where he placed and what time he ran. And I think he had a good experience too, and is going to be back here quite a few more times to improve upon this. That, is going to be fun to watch.”
Countryman now knows what it takes to make it to Fort Dodge, and is ready to put in the work to make it back.
“My goal is to come back here and do even better next year,” he said. “And hopefully every year for the next three years. I know what I have to do, too. I’m going to have to run and run and run in the off-season to build-up my endurance. I want to come back here next year and be the one with the big kick at the end of the race and pass people instead of people passing me. That didn’t feel good, but this meet just blew me away with the amount of fast runners there were. I knew state was going to be fast, but wow, to see that for myself being in the moment was impressive. Over the next few years I want to be the one that others are going to have to chase, instead of me doing the chasing.
“State was an amazing experience, and one I’m going to work hard to hopefully get to enjoy again and again and again.”
Tipton claimed the class 2A boys’ state championship scoring 60 points to top runner-up Danville/New London (101 points), both were teams competing at the Anamosa state qualifier meet a week earlier.
Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt topped the 2A boys’ individual field crossing the finish line with a 15:56.58 time to win the state title.