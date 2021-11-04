FORT DODGE
After bursting onto the cross country scene with an incredible qualifier performance on a rainy afternoon in Jesup last October, Anamosa’s Shea Keister had high hopes coming into the 2021 campaign.
His 2020 state meet performance also drew raves finishing 22nd and missing a state medal by a mere 20-seconds crossing the finish line in 17:46.9.
Then heading into his junior campaign this fall, an injury threw him for a loop, and Keister spent the last few months trying to battle back from the frustrating tough start.
But through all the ups and downs of the past few months, Keister managed to overcome many of the obstacles facing him and amazingly worked his way back to the class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge Saturday, Oct. 30.
“I wanted to do better than I did here last year and hopefully get that state medal, but it just wasn’t going to happen,” said Keister, who crossed the finish line at the loaded class 2A state event coming through with a team-best time of 18:01.65, good enough to place 66th against the 138-runner field.
“In the end I just should have run faster. I probably should have gotten out a little faster to try and keep up with some of the lead packs, but I wasn’t able to do that and got behind too many people to be able to make a major move. I needed to get in front of the slower people ahead of me, and too many times I wasn’t able to do that either. The field is so big at state, it’s easy to get caught where you shouldn’t and when that happens, it costs you time. And I got caught too many times where I shouldn’t have been and that was frustrating for me.”
Keister’s first mile was his fastest getting out at 5:26.86, which had him sitting right where he finished at 66th overall.
“Obviously, we would have liked to see Shea run a lot faster, but after everything he’s had to go through this season, I’m ecstatic he was able to make it back to state and do what he did,” said Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri. “The kids were flying at state this year. So many had fast times in all four classes, but I was happy with the way Shea went out. He started fast his first mile but just never seemed to be able to make up a lot of ground against the field.”
Keister completed the second mile at 11:27.81 and was sitting 70th overall before passing four runners in the final mile.
“My start was good,” Keister said. “Yes, I still wanted it to be faster than it was, but my main issue was I slowed down too much during the second and third miles. Part of that was the people I was running with, but I also felt tired when I really wasn’t. That was tough to get over as well. For me this state meet was more about the mental aspect than the physical. I just wasn’t in the right frame of mind coming in, and that cost me.”
The early season injury also played a factor.
“That really set me back,” he said. “I was not happy I missed so many practices and meets early in the season and I’ve just seemed to be playing catch-up the rest of the way. I’m happy that I was able to make it back here to state, but this has been a tough season. It wasn’t like last year when I was healthy. State this year was the same way, it just felt different and I think a lot of that was due to the slow start and just trying to recover all year long.”
Keister, just a junior, wants his last shot next fall to be his best.
“I would like to be able to get back here and get that state medal,” he said. “I’m going to do what I have to do in the off-season to make that happen, too.
“I’m taking two-weeks off to rest right now, then it’s winter training, track in the spring and plenty of summer running. I want my senior year to be my best.”
Sunseri has every confidence in his star junior.
“Hopefully this will be motivation for the Shea to not only make it back to state next year and improve, but get his teammates there as well, Sunseri said. “We were so close this year to taking the team to state, hopefully Shea can be the leader of that big goal next year, but it’s going to take off-season work from everyone. I know Shea’s going to do it, but he’s going to have to have a lot of company running those miles in the summer.”
Tipton won the class 2A boys’ state team championship scoring just 60 points and defeating Danville/New London’s 101-point effort.
Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt topped the 2A boys’ individual field winning the state title in 15:56.58.