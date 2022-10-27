OELWEIN
It’s the day the Anamosa cross country team had been training for all fall long.
Thursday, Oct. 20.
The class 2A state meet qualifier.
And Raider head coach Ken Sunseri couldn’t have been prouder of the performance his 13th-ranked Raiders turned in against a field of 14-teams that also featured four other state-ranked opponents on a beautiful Hickory Grove Golf Course in Oelwein, and on a picture-perfect day to run.
“I’m going to start with this, all of our boys did their jobs,” said an extremely frustrated Sunseri, as his team would painfully come up a mere one place shy in the final standings scoring 95 points to finish fourth overall as the top-3 teams and top-15 individuals advanced through the qualifier and on to the state level in Fort Dodge.
“Every athlete on that course for us, whether competing in the race or not, they did their jobs. We took care of the business that we needed to take care of and we still were the first ones kept out of the state meet, and that wasn’t because of anything the boys didn’t do while competing in the qualifier. They did everything I asked and went above and beyond the call of duty to try and get our entire boys’ team to the state meet. Again, they did their jobs and there wasn’t too much more I could ask out of them.”
Class 2A fifth-ranked Oelwein won the qualifier team title on their own home course scoring 63 points to edge past sixth-ranked Denver’s runner-up 66-point total.
Those pair of results were expected by most.
What wasn’t?
Unranked Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
The Cardinals shocked the field scoring 69 points and claimed the final team spot to the state meet out of the Oelwein qualifier.
“We came into the race knowing that we were most likely going to have to beat (11th-ranked) Williamsburg and (20th-ranked) New Hampton to get to the state meet and our boys accomplished both of those things,” Sunseri said. “Like I said, they did their jobs. No one saw this Garner-Hayfield-Ventura team coming in and being able to do what they did, and that’s what makes this entire thing so tough to swallow from the team perspective. And while we’re very frustrated, I sure don’t want to take any of the shine off of what senior Shea Keister and sophomore Seth Countryman were able to accomplish.
“We will still have representation at the state meet and we know they’ll both go out there and make us all very proud. But we just can’t help wish all of their teammates could have been out there running with them in Fort Dodge.”
Keister, who has made a habit out turning in spectacular qualifier performances during his brilliant four-year career, did it again in Oelwein finishing fourth against the 101-runner field coming through with an outstanding time of 17:10.12 while Countryman wasn’t too far behind earning his second-straight trip to state after a ninth-place performance turning in a 17:22.92 clocking.
“I was disappointed our team wasn’t able to make it to state,” said Keister, who will be making his third straight appearance in Fort Dodge.
“We beat the teams we wanted to beat. We just didn’t know anything about that third-place team. That’s what was so tough to take is that everyone ran so well, and we’re still not going to state. We did what we needed to do.”
Keister topped a trio of state-ranked individuals in Denver’s 29th-ranked Neil Pinter (6th, 17:19.55) while both he and Countryman defeated Oelwein’s 13th-ranked Ray Gearhart (10th, 17:27.58) and Denver’s 20th-ranked Jack Mulert (11th, 17:31.85).
“I got off to a good start on the downhill and used that to make sure I wouldn’t get boxed in amongst a big group of runners and get out in front with the leaders,” Keister said. “The No. 1 guy took off by himself, but I was able to stay with the next couple of guys and pretty much was in fourth-place most of the race. Everything went pretty much as I planned, too. Our coaches had us trained well for this race and everyone went out and ran fast.”
Countryman also took the team’s fourth-place finish to heart.
“When we all realized what had actually happened, it was really hard,” he said. “Everyone deserved to be there with Shea and I.”
Countryman also made a mental note throughout the qualifier event making sure he was where he needed to be to make it to state as an individual.
“I was surprised how many people there were out front at the start,” he said. “I knew where I was the entire time though, and I also made sure to stick with the kid that was in front of me pretty much through the entire race (Oelwein’s Benjamin Driscoll, who finished eighth in 17:22.77). I finished with a season PR that I hope to beat at the state meet on Friday.”
Raider senior Caleb Loehr wrapped his cross country career coming through with a time of 18:24.28 that was third on the team and 25th overall while his twin brother Jacob was seventh on the team and 52nd overall finishing in 19:15.14.
Sophomore Carver Reiss came through with an 18:25.34 clocking that was a solid 28th overall while Jack Troester was right on his heels finishing 29th after his 18:25.48 effort. Sophomore Braeden Keister also had a quality qualifier performance turning in a time of 18:26.66, good enough to place 34th overall.
“This was an incredibly successful season,” Sunseri said. “I’ve never had a team come together like this. They did everything I asked of them all fall long, but next year we’re going to take control of our own destiny and make sure what happened to us in Oelwein on Thursday doesn’t happen to us again. And we’ll show the state that when we send two teams to the state meet in 2023.
“We’re not making any excuses for what happened at the qualifier. The kid did their jobs and that’s where we’re going to leave it. But we deserved to be in Fort Dodge as a team.”
The Anamosa boys dominated Williamsburg (152 points) and New Hampton (179) while also defeating Crestwood Cresco (223), Osage (238), Starmont-West Central (242), Eagle Grove (256), North Fayette Valley (270), Aplington-Parkersburg (283), Dike-New Hartford (343) and Roland Story (350).
Starmont-West Central’s No. 2 ranked Charlie Sieck cruised past the qualifier field winning the individual title with a time of 16:44.55.
Both Keister and Countryman have high hopes for their state performances coming Friday, Oct. 28, with the 2A boys’ race set to start at 2:45 p.m. in Fort Dodge.
“I would like for a top-15 or 20 type of finish, but I’m just not sure how I compared with the other runners there at state,” Keister said. “I’m going to do my best to get off to a good start and not get boxed in early and I hope that will help me to try and finish in below 17-minutes. Whatever happens, I just want to try and enjoy my final high school cross country race. It’s been a fun ride all the way through.”
Countryman hopes his experience from last fall goes a longs way towards an improved effort on Friday.
“With the amount of people there are competing at state, I think I now know how to run a better race against such a huge field,” he said. “That experience is going to benefit me and hopefully I can finish somewhere in the top-50, if not even better than that.”