ANAMOSA
Having been in the state rankings for much of the 2021 season, the Anamosa boys’ cross country team felt they had a legitimate shot at earning a state berth Thursday, Oct. 21, taking part at the pressure-filled class 2A state qualifier meet.
And why wouldn’t they?
Even with the Raiders hosting the event that also featured the No. 1 (Danville-New London) and No. 2 (Tipton) ranked teams in all of class 2A, with the top-3 teams and 15 individuals earning trips to Fort Dodge and the coveted state meet Saturday, Oct. 30, Anamosa still had serious hopes of qualifying their entire team.
The Raider boys knew exactly what they had to do, too.
With the top-2 team spots to state likely locked up between Danville-New London and Tipton, Anamosa needed to defeat rival and 14th-ranked Monticello (the third of the three total state-ranked boys’ teams competing at the meet) a second consecutive time.
That however, proved easier said than done.
Anamosa had topped the Panthers just a week earlier at the River Valley Conference meet, but this time with a state meet berth on the line, it was Monticello who won out.
But that didn’t mean the Raiders were going to be without representation at the state level, as junior Shea Keister, senior Drew Pate and freshman Seth Countryman did the next best thing, all punching tickets to Fort Dodge with outstanding qualifier performances.
“Monticello was out for us,” said Pate, who finished second on the team and 14th overall coming through with a state meet qualifying time of 17:54.
“We beat them at conference and they were out to make sure we didn’t beat them again at the qualifier. We had our chances today too, but the gap between our first three runners and our next two guys was too big. Monticello had too many guys in that gap and we just couldn’t make up that difference.”
The Panthers only had one finisher in the meet top-15 while Anamosa had three, but it was Monticello’s consistency throughout their top-5 counting scores that propelled the Panther team to Fort Dodge as Monticello competitors placed 11th, 20th, 26th, 32nd and 33rd, scoring 122 team points. Anamosa was 10th, 14th, 15th, 46th and 51st tallying 136 points.
“You have to hand it to Monticello, they came through when they needed to,” said Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as his boys’ team would place fifth overall at the meet tallying 136 points behind champion Tipton (33 points) as well as fellow state qualifiers Danville-New London (44) and Monticello (122). North Fayette Valley (126) was fourth against the 14-team field.
“What our top-3 guys did was absolutely amazing. I just wish the other four could have made it to state too, but they did the best they could for that day, and it was just a little short. They’ll get another shot at it, hopefully very soon, too.”
Keister led the way for the Raider boys coming through with a blistering time of 17:33 that was 10th against the 94-runner field.
“It was great that we were able to run on our own home course,” said Keister, who like Pate will be making a second consecutive appearance at the state meet.
“I knew the areas where I could run and make a move on some people and just took advantage of that knowledge that not a lot of the other runners had. I don’t know what it is about qualifier meets, but I just seem to get a lot more excited for them than I do regular cross country meets. I’m more focused and ready to go, and I was again this time, too. This was my second-best time overall.”
The outstanding performance punctuates a roller-coaster campaign for Keister, who when the season started was on the team’s injured list.
“Yeah, there have been a lot of ups and downs for me this year,” he said. “I missed the first few weeks and that’s not how I wanted to get my season started. I finally started feeling good again at the West Delaware meet (Oct. 5) and was excited for that one and ran well. That gave me confidence heading into conference and this meet.”
Countryman made it a Raider trio in Fort Dodge, crossing the finish line just one-second ahead of Mediapolis’ Owen Schmidgal for the final individual berth to state posting a time of 17:59.
“I’ve been gradually getting better and better all season long, so coming into this meet I knew it was possible for me to run well at the qualifier, I just didn’t know if it was going to be good enough to make it to state,” Countryman said. “I’ve been trying to close the gap between me and Shea and Drew all season long, and in Manchester I felt like I could have passed one of them. I didn’t get it done, but I was close. That gave me a big boost of confidence.”
Gabe Wilmoth crossed the finish line next for the Anamosa boys placing fourth on the team and 46th overall after a 19:31 clocking while Caleb Loehr was the final counter adding a 19:48 effort that was good enough to place 51st.
Carver Reiss (56th, 20:06) and Tristan Weers (73rd, 21:17) rounded out the Raider boys’ efforts.
“This is the first time since I’ve been coaching that we had three guys run in the 17’s,” Sunseri said. “It amazing to me that we did that and still weren’t able to get to the state meet as a team. That just shows the kind of competition that we were up against. It wasn’t easy, and we knew it wouldn’t be either. But the gap between our top-3 guys and our next two was just too much. Hopefully that’s something we can work on in the off-season. We should still have state-level ability, but the guys will have to work in the off-season if we’re going to want to get there.”
Danville-New London’s third-ranked Ty Carr claimed the 2A qualifier individual title crossing first with a time of 16:43 while Starmont-West Central’s 10th-ranked Charlie Sieck was runner-up in 16:51.
Tipton’s Clay Bohlmann (3rd, 16:51) and Ty Nichols (4th, 17:08), Danville-New London’s Alexander Julian (5th, 17:09), Tipton’s Troy Butler (6th, 17:11), Danville-New London’s Rylan Martin (7th, 17:13), Tipton’s Cody Bohlmann (8th, 17:14), Northeast’s Carter Jargo (9th, 17:22), Monticello’s Carter Kurt (11th, 17:33), Tipton’s Maxson Fogg (12th, 17:40) and Danville-New London’s Seth Bailey (13th, 17:52) rounded out the top-15 individuals with the Anamosa trio.
The Raiders defeated Northeast (152), Starmont-West Central (163), Mediapolis (210), Camanche (273), Beckman (282), Louisa-Muscatine (326), Union-LaPorte City (12th, 328), West Liberty (13th, 359) and Wilton (14th, 380) in the team standings.
The boys’ class 2A state meet will be held on the Lakeside Municipal Golf course in Fort Dodge at 11:15 a.m., with all three Anamosa participants anxious for the opportunity.
“My main hope is to run better at state than I did last year,” Keister said. “I wasn’t at all happy with the way things played out a year ago and I’m ready to do something about it. Ideally, I’d like to place at state, and I know that won’t be easy, but it is something that I would like to do and think I could do.”
Pate would also like to see an improved performance from his 2020 effort.
“I just want to go out there and give it my all,” he said. “I know the course now and I shouldn’t feel the same pressure that I did last year. I just want it to be the best experience possible.”
Countryman plans on following the lead from his extremely successful upperclassmen teammates.
“It’s been a long, hard process of trusting coach to get to this point,” he said. “Some of my practices weren’t too good this year, and coach let me know that, too. But I just kept working and working believing in the process, and it paid off. Now that I made it, I just hope to have a good time, experience all of it and make some more memories.”
Sunseri is fully confident in each of his runner’s state capabilities.
“I’ve done my best as a coach to prepare them for this challenge,” he said. “There’s nothing more I can say or do to make them run any faster. Drew and Shea will tell you they need to get out fast so they don’t get boxed in, and with the amount of runners there are on that course, it’s really easy to get jammed up costing runners precious seconds to get free.
“In the end I’d just like to see them all have the best race they possibly can and have a good experience.”