ANAMOSA
It came as a bit of a surprise last fall that when Anamosa’s Drew Pate, Shea Keister and Seth Countryman all earned berths to the class 2A state cross country meet, but the Raider team didn’t also qualify barely missing a first-ever berth.
That’s something the Anamosa boys, and head coach Ken Sunseri hope to correct this season.
“This team has a tons on potential and obviously state is another possibility,” said Sunseri, who not only returns Keister and Countryman to the roster this fall but added experience in teammates Caleb Loehr, Skylar Hollett, Jacob Loehr, Carver Reiss, Gio Lopez, Jack Troester and Braden Keister. Newcomers in freshmen Griffin Embree and Kristofor Sundstrom also join the effort with senior Thomas Steinlage.
“Everyone on this team, the girls and the guys, want to start a tradition of the Anamosa cross country program making it to state every year. These kids have the drive for excellence and it’s going to be fun to see where the season takes us.”
Much of the success of the 2022 campaign rests on the shoulders of Shea Keister and Countryman, who have both shown they are not only among the top runners in the River Valley Conference, but in all of Iowa.
Keister is coming off back-to-back state meet appearances and would like nothing better than to close one of the most successful careers in school history with yet another trip to Fort Dodge.
“Shea is just a natural talent, a pure runner,” Sunseri said. “There is so much ability there and he’s been doing the work to make sure he gets one more shot at state later this season. Everything Shea has done in the last three years has led to this moment and his progression has been so good. He’s ready to roll this season. Last season he got off to a slow start but was able to kick it in during the course of the year, and saved his best for last.
“This year I think he’s much more ahead of schedule and we could see Shea really running some impressive times, especially by the time the conference and qualifier meets come up.”
Countryman burst onto the scene as a mere freshman a year ago and quickly made a name for himself.
“Seth’s been putting in the work too,” Sunseri said. “People still need to remember, he’s only a sophomore. But after the season he had last year and his tireless work ethic, the expectation is to be even better this year. Seth has a goal of not only he and Shea making it back to state, but bringing the team with them.”
While Keister and Countryman have two of the top-7 varsity spots secured, the race in pre-season practices has been for those final-five.
“We have several boys who have been running well in practices,” Sunseri said. “Carver, Jack, Caleb and Jacob have all been stepping up. Gio, Braeden and Skylar could be three more guys with varsity potential. No doubt Griffin and Kristofor are the future. We have nine guys competing for seven varsity spots and the competition has been good. The stopwatch doesn’t lie. That’s the good thing about cross country. You better be running if you want a spot on this team.”
2022 Anamosa cross country schedule: Aug. 27 – Anamosa Invitational 8:00 a.m.; Sept. 1 at Iowa City Regina 5:00 p.m.; Sept. 6 at Tipton 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 10 at Monticello 8:00 a.m.; Sept. 15 at Cascade 4:00 p.m.; Sept. 24 – Anamosa Invitational 8:30 a.m.; Oct. 4 at West Delaware 4:15 p.m.; Oct. 11 River Valley Conference meet at Iowa City Regina 4:00 p.m.; Oct. 15 Middle School state meet in Ankeny; Oct. 20 Class 2A state qualifier meet in Monticello 4:00 p.m. Oct. 28 – Class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge.