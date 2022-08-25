jex-08252022-spt-ana-cc-preview-boys-team-13a.jpg

Members of the 2022 Anamosa boys’ cross country team are, left to right, Front row- Alec Countryman, Carver Reiss, Griffin Embree, Jacob Loehr and Jack Troester. Middle row- Thomas Steinlage, Gio Lopez, Skylar Hollett and Caleb Loehr. Back row- Assistant Coach Aaron Schmidt, Braeden Keister, Kristofer Sundstrom, Shea Keister and Head Coach Ken Sunseri.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

ANAMOSA

It came as a bit of a surprise last fall that when Anamosa’s Drew Pate, Shea Keister and Seth Countryman all earned berths to the class 2A state cross country meet, but the Raider team didn’t also qualify barely missing a first-ever berth.

