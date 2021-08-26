ANAMOSA
Coming into the 2020 campaign, very few in the Iowa High School cross country community had heard the names Shea Keister and Drew Pate.
Why should they?
The pair were promising runners still learning the craft leading up to their stunning state meet appearances for the Anamosa team last year.
Now, Keister, a junior, and Pate, a senior, are firmly on the state cross country radar as two of the best runners in not only the River Valley Conference, but in all of eastern Iowa after their breakthrough performances last season.
Now, what can the dynamic duo possibly do for an encore?
How about a pair of state meet berths again in 2021?
“That’s the plan,” said Raider boys cross country coach Ken Sunseri, as both Anamosa boys burst onto the scene with phenomenal efforts at the class 2A state qualifier meet in the pouring rain in Jesup last October, Keister finishing as the meet runner-up (in 17:08.13) and Pate 11th (17:37.77).
“Both Shea and Drew have looked great in pre-season practices and seem ready to go and improve upon what was a great 2020 run for both of them. Both are going to have even more confidence in what they can accomplish after having really good track seasons last spring, too.
“It would not surprise me at all to see both Shea and Drew by mid-September have mile times as fast on the grass as they had on the track last season.”
That being said, Sunseri is also treating his two stars with kids gloves as well.
“When you run at the kind of level Shea and Drew are right now, you have to protect them,” Sunseri said. “They’re competitors and are always going to push themselves, and that’s great but we have to make sure they don’t push too hard to the point they don’t have anything left at the end of the season. It’s a fine line we have to walk and we’re going to do our best to make sure Shea and Drew gradually get better to the point they’re at their best come October, and be really for a strong state cross country meet, too.”
Last season Keister and Pate were the lone two Anamosa runners to compete at the 2A state event in Fort Dodge, and Sunseri thinks the pair could have plenty of company there this fall.
“That would really be nice if we could take the entire team to Fort Dodge,” he said. “Along with Shea and Drew, we have a total of six letter winners back this season, and should have a pretty deep roster. I’m excited about the team possibilities with this group.”
Pate and Tristan Weers are the lone senior returning letter winners while juniors Keister, Gio Lopez and Sean Hollett and sophomore Jack Troester round out the experience on the boys’ team.
Senior Kolin Wilmoth returns to the roster in 2021 while juniors Andrew King, Caleb Loehr and Jacob Loehr; sophomore Skylar Hollett and freshmen Seth Countryman, Braeden Keister, Carver Reiss and Gabe Wilmoth give Sunseri plenty of options when it comes to his roster.
“This team is also lucky to have an added extra dimension with Tristan and everything he brings to practices and meets in and out of competition,” Sunseri said. “Tristan not only has outstanding athletic ability, but the intelligence to help his teammates and lift them up. We have a team with so many young guys, having Tristan is like having another coach, except he’s out there running with them in the meets.
“This program is in very good hands with Tristan, Shea and Drew and I can’t wait to see how things play out this fall. I really feel we have a shot at sending the team to state, and even if we come up short of that, I know they’ll have all of these younger kids competing at their very best by the end of the season, making this program even stronger as we go forward.”
2021 Anamosa cross country schedule: Aug. 28 Raider Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 2 at Iowa City Regina 5 p.m.; Sept. 11 at Monticello 9 a.m.; Sept. 16 at Cascade 4 p.m.; Sept. 25 Raider Invitational 9 a.m.; Oct. 5 at West Delaware 4:15 p.m.; Oct. 12 River Valley Conference meet at Iowa City Kickers Complex 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 21 Class 2A state qualifier meet at TBA 4 p.m.