ANAMOSA
Over the last few years, it seems to be the destination school for many of Anamosa’s top cross country and track talents when it comes to competing at the next level.
Now Raider senior Drew Pate is going to join them at Clarke University after making it official Friday, Dec. 10, during a signing ceremony inside the Anamosa High School commons committing to run for both the Pride’s cross country and track programs in Dubuque.
“For me it was really a pretty easy decision to attend Clarke,” said Pate, a rare two-time Anamosa state cross country qualifier who has also made huge strides in the sport of track over the past couple of seasons as well.
“My sister (Kaitlynn) went to Clarke and I’ve been up there so many times over the years it just seems like home to me. I’ve always been very comfortable there and when you have a feeling like that you know the place is pretty special. It also helped that when I took my visit up there and met with the men’s track coach, I just immediately knew Clarke was the place I wanted to be. He (Bradley Johnson) was a great guy to talk to and I really connected with him and the cross country coach (Janelle Branch).”
Pate also went on a run with members of the cross country team during his visit and was impressed with his future teammates.
“Everyone was very nice and accepting and I just fit in with what they’re doing at Clarke,” Pate said. “It’s nice to know that I don’t have to give up competitive running. It’s been a big part of my life the last few years and now I get to do it for another four years.”
Branch, who helped recruit Pate to Clarke University, had been following him since early this past fall, knew the Anamosa senior had what she was looking for.
“We’re looking for the kind of athlete who is going to be willing to come and put in the work for their spot on the cross country and track teams, and I have been very impressed with Drew’s work ethic all along,” Branch said. “That, and we’ve had a lot of luck with Anamosa athletes over the last few years at Clarke. We know what we’re getting when we sign an Anamosa High School kid.”
Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri has also been impressed by Pate’s progress over the years, and knew he had collegiate-type ability in him.
“I’m so happy for Drew to be able to run at the college level and to do it with a very good Clarke program,” he said, “I know early in Drew’s running career he wasn’t sure college was going to be a possibility for him. I knew he had the ability, he just needed to put in the work. Now he’s been rewarded, because he put in the work, and now he’s going to run at the college level.”
Anamosa boys’ cross country coach Justin Bader knows Clarke is getting a good one, too.
“It has been a pleasure coaching Drew,” he said. “He has really improved since I first started coaching him in seventh grade cross country. Drew just started doing track last spring and had a really good season for us and we are looking for big things from him again this spring.
“Drew has all the tools you look for in a distance runner, work ethic, consistency, focused and now confident. He really excels from 800’s to 5K’s as you can see as a two-time state cross country qualifier and last year running on our fifth-place state 4x800 team. He should have a very good career at Clarke and fit in right with the other distance runners.”