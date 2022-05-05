Much like just about every tournament so far this spring for the Anamosa boys’ golf team, weather played a major factor as the Raiders hosted North Cedar at the Fawn Creek Country Club Monday, April 25.
But one golfer seemed immune from the horrendous conditions that saw wind-chill temperatures dip well below freezing.
Anamosa senior Jared Nelson.
“The weather again wasn’t great,” said Raider boys’ golf coach Trent Jeffrey, as his team cruised to an impressive 189-207 rout over the visiting Knights.
“Cold and windy again, but that didn’t stop Jared from the medalist position.”
Nelson came through with medalist card of 41, that for the conditions was an absolutely outstanding round and four strokes better than North Cedar’s runner-up Jaydon Nabb, who carded a 45.
Braeden Weber and Jackson Watters tied for the No. 2 spot on the team each making their way through the brutally cold Fawn Creek course with cards of 49 each while Payton Boeckenstedt turned in the final counting score with a 50.
Caden Kustes (54) and Will Pape (56) also competed for the Anamosa varsity team.
The Raiders’ JV team also crushed the Knights taking a 207-232 decision as Ty Easterly claimed JV runner-up medalist honors firing a 49 while Jackson Deem and Landon Hall counted with rounds of 51 each. Conor Fortune and Logan Bell tied for the final JV counting score with cards of 56 each. Ethan Tenley also competed for the Anamosa JV team firing as 57.
The Raider boys were back on the course two days later, and in chilly and windy conditions in Monticello Wednesday, April 27, tallied a 378 score than placed Anamosa eighth against the eight-team field at the 18-hole tournament.
“Our back nine’s were better than our front nine’s, but overall we struggled,” Jeffrey said. “We shot 26 strokes better on the back than we did the front. If we shoot the same on the front as we did on the back we are in fourth-place.
“We just need to be able to put together four solid 18-hole scores, and we can do it.”
Nelson easily paced the Anamosa team carding an 88 (46-42) while Boeckenstedt added a 95 (54-41) with Watters (51-46) and Weber (51-47) coming through with scores of 97 and 98, respectively, as the final two Raider counters at the tournament.
Easterly (53-50) and Kustes (58-51) also competed at the event for the Anamosa team making their way through the