Anamosa senior Jared Nelson lines up a putt during a triangular tournament in Monticello Tuesday, April 19. Nelson led the Raiders turning in a card a 44 at the nine-hole event as the Raiders finished third overall with a score of 186.
Anamosa senior Conor Fortune takes a swing at the golf ball as the Raider boys were finally able to get back on the course competing in Monticello Tuesday, April 19.
Photo courtesy Trent Jeffrey
Anamosa junior Caden Kustes maneuvers his golf ball around some small trees while competing for the Raider boys on the Monticello Country Club course Tuesday, April 19.
jex-04282022-spt-ana-boys-golf-kustes-14a.jpg
Photo courtesy Trent Jeffrey
Anamosa senior Jared Nelson lines up a putt during a triangular tournament in Monticello Tuesday, April 19. Nelson led the Raiders turning in a card a 44 at the nine-hole event as the Raiders finished third overall with a score of 186.
Battling cold and snow and wind throughout much of the 2022 campaign, Mother Nature let up on the Anamosa boys’ golf team a bit Tuesday, April 19, and the Raiders showed some improvement playing against a loaded field of competitors during a nine-hole triangular in Monticello.
“Our goal was to shoot a 185 for varsity and a 210 for JV,” said Anamosa boys’ golf coach Trent Jeffrey. “Both groups came close to doing just that.”
The Raider varsity team carded a 186 that placed them third among the three teams competing trailing champion Beckman (153) as well as the hosts and runner-up Panthers (176).
Jared Nelson paced all Anamosa golfers at the tournament finishing with a card of 44 while Peyton Boeckenstedt added a 45. Braedon Weber (47) and Caden Kustes (50) turned in the final two varsity counting scores for the Raiders while Connor Fortune (53) and Logan Bell (57) also made their way through the Monticello Golf Club course for the Anamosa team.
“This has been a crazy spring for golf,” Jeffrey said. “We have battled all kinds of the weather and just keep trying to improve. It’s nice to have our guys back from their band and choir trip. We have some work to do and hopefully, we will be able to get out there and practice some things.”
Beckman’s TJ Their led all golfers with a medalist round of 37 while his teammate Luke Harwick was runner-up with a 38.
Anamosa’s JV team also scored third among the three teams with their 214 card trailing Monticello (195) and Beckman (199).
Jackson Watters scored a 48 to lead all Raider golfers in the JV event while Ty Easterly (54), Cole Kreger (56) and Landon Hall (56) all counted towards the Anamosa team score. Jacob Lincoln (60) and Ethan Tenley (61) also competed for the Raider JV team.
Monticello’s Ryan Kraus was JV medalist with a 44.