Anamosa freshman Garrett LaDue watches as his putt falls into the hole on the third green at the Wapsi Country Club Monday, April 3, as the Raiders hosted their annual 18-hole Wapsi-Creek tournament welcoming eight teams to play nine holes on Anamosa’s two golf courses.
Anamosa senior Caden Kustes tees off on the fourth hole at the Wapsi Country Club Monday, April 3, during action from the Raiders’ own 18-hole Wapsi-Creek Invitational where the hosts placed fifth overall against the eight-team field that saw play on both of Anamosa’s Wapsi and Fawn Creek Country Club courses.
Anamosa’s Caden Kustes watches as his tee shot approaches the par-3 fourth green at the Wapsi Country Club Monday, April 3, where the senior carded a 44 on his way to adding a 42 at Fawn Creek later in Wapsi-Creek tournament action.
Anamosa freshman Garrett LaDue follows through on his tee shot to the par-3 fourth hole at the Wapsi Country Club Monday, April 3, during first-round action from the Raiders’ Wapsi-Creek Invitational. LaDue carded the low round for the Raider team at Wapsi finishing with a 42 before adding a 47 at Fawn Creek later in the day for an 18-hole total of 89, which was second on the day for the hosts.
Having already opened the 2023 season a week earlier, the Anamosa boys’ golf team was a little more comfortable than most hosting the annual 18-hole Wapsi-Creek tournament where the eight teams taking part played nine holes on each of the community’s Fawn Creek and Wapsi Country Club courses.
The Raiders made sure they were right there in the mix for a top half tournament as well.
“I was really proud of our young men for fighting through some early struggles in their rounds,” said Anamosa boys’ golf coach Corey McCracken, as his team finished a solid fifth overall firing a score of 356 that topped Maquoketa (363), Camanche (368) and Lone Tree (463) on the chilly day.
“We had some of our young golfers really step up and provide some good scoring and we are still seeing improvement as they work on their games.”
The Raiders’ top score came from Caden Kustes, who fired an 18-hole score of 86 that saw the Raider senior open with a 44 at Wapsi before finishing with a 42 at Fawn Creek which was a solid 13th overall against the 46-golfer field.
Garrett LaDue was one of those young players stepping up and firing solid scores as the freshman came through with a team-best 42 at Wapsi before closing with a 47 at Fawn Creek for an 18-hole total of 89 that tied for second on the team with sophomore teammate Landon Hall who equaled LaDue with a 42 at Wapsi and matched him again at Fawn Creek with a 47.
The final counting score for the Anamosa team came from sophomore Logan Bell who fired a 92 (44-48) while junior Braedon Weber came through with a 93 (46-47) and sophomore Jacob Lincoln a 114 (54-60).
“I know some of the boys had higher expectations for their own scores,” McCracken said. “I think after this one they are ready to get that bad taste out of their mouths and get back in the swing of things as we head into some conference meets coming up.”
Don Bosco claimed the Wapsi-Creek tournament title firing a 311 score while Union (325), MFL-Mar Mac (328) and West Liberty (351) rounded out the top-4 teams at the 18-hole event.
Don Bosco’s Myles McMahon topped all golfers individually coming through with a medalist round of four-over par 73 (37-36) that included an even-par nine-hole round of 36 at Fawn Creek that closed his day.