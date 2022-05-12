MUSCATINE
It’s been what spring sports athletes have had to do just about every day during what has been a brutally challenging season weather-wise.
Battle through the very best they can.
That’s what the Anamosa boys’ golf team did competing at the 18-hole River Valley Conference tournament on the Muscatine Municipal course Tuesday, May 3.
“Another cold, wet and windy day. It kind of sums up our season this year,” said Raider boys’ golf coach Trent Jeffrey, as his team made their way through carding a team-score of 368 to place a solid sixth against the 14-team league field.
“I am proud of our boys for what they accomplished at the conference tournament. They fought through the elements and put together the best 18-hole score we have shot all year. Out of 14-teams we were sixth and only eight-strokes away from third-place. It was a tight tournament from third-place on down.”
Leading that season-best 18-hole performance for the Raider boys were Caden Kustes and Jared Nelson, who earned turned in award-winning rounds.
Kustes fired a solid 86 (41-45) that placed him on the River Valley Conference All-Conference team while Nelson’s 88 (45-53) earned him an honorable mention selection.
“We have been waiting for Caden to come out of his shell and today was his day,” said Jeffrey, as Kustes’ round tied for 12th-best overall at the tournament.
“Jared is also a leader for us and today was no different with his 88.”
Jackson Watters turned the third-best score on the Raider team making his way through the challenging course with a card of 92 (44-48) while Payton Boeckenstedt turned in the final counting score for the Anamosa boys with a round of 102 (48-54).
“Jackson is a freshman and has been playing well for us this year,” Jeffrey said. “I am excited to see what he will continue to do. If he can get out and play this summer and continue to improve, he will be a lot of fun to watch in the upcoming years.”
Braedon Weber added as 106 (55-51) with Will Pape coming through with a 107 (49-58) for the Anamosa boys.
West Branch dominated the River Valley Conference tournament leading from wire-to-wire finishing with a team card of 310 that was 27-strokes better than runner-up Tipton (337). Monticello (360), West Liberty (366) and Cascade (366) rounded out the top-5 teams at the league event while the Raiders topped Iowa City Regina (370), Durant (371), North Cedar (373), Northeast (373), Camanche (373), Bellevue (377), Wilton (378) and Mid-Prairie (395).
“West Branch is just too good and we knew Tipton would be in the running as well,” Jeffrey said. “It was a tight race and we are happy with our performance. We still have room to improve, but are making some strides.”
West Branch’s Dylan Countryman claimed top individual honors at the tournament as his round of 75 (40-35) was medalist while teammate Brady Knoop was runner-up with a 76 (40-36).
The Anamosa boys were on the course 24-hours earlier taking on host Northeast on the Plum River course in Preston Monday, May 2, where the Raiders claimed a 178-184 dual meet victory at the nine-hole event.
“We finally put some scores together,” Jeffrey said. “I think this helped carry us into the conference tournament the very next day.”
Pape led all Raider golfers tying for the top score at the tournament with a round of 43 while Kustes came through with a 44. Nelson (45) and Weber (46) turned in the final two counting scores while Boeckenstedt (49) and Watters (52) also made their way through the Plum River course.
“We finally had a decent day to golf,” Jeffrey said. “The guys were talking on the way home that it was nice to be able to feel their fingers after a meet. Plum River is an interesting course, and our boys did well.”
Anamosa’s JV team completed the Raider sweep on the day adding a 201-218 triumph over the Rebels with Ty Easterly leading all JV golfers with a medalist round of 47. Landon Hall (50) and Jackson Deem (51) also counted for the Raiders while Jacob Lincoln and Logan Bell tied for the team’s final JV counting score as each tallied cards of 53. Ethan Tenley came through with a 54.