Being the weather hasn’t been at all conducive to actually getting out onto the golf course through all of their pre-season practices so far this spring, the Anamosa boys’ golf team made their season-opener at Bellevue Monday, March 28, their first official appearance actually being out on the links.
And still the weather wasn’t exactly ideal for golf, but this time the Raiders and Comets were forced to fight through wind and bitter cold temperatures ending with the hosts claiming a 189-207 victory.
“This was our first time on a golf course this year, and it showed,” said Anamosa boys’ golf coach Trent Jeffrey, as his team succumbed to the tough 18-stroke setback.
“This was a starting point for us and has left us plenty of room for improvement, too.”
Jared Nelson, Anamosa’s No. 1 golfer a year ago, got his 2022 campaign off to a solid start carding a team-best score of 47 that not only led the Raiders, but tied for runner-up medalist honors at the nine-hole event.
Braedon Weber and Peyton Boeckenstedt turned in cards of 51 each while Will Pape tallied the final counting score for the Anamosa varsity team making his way through the Bellevue course with a round of 58.
Connor Fortune (59) and Caden Kustes (64) also represented the varsity team for the Raiders at the tournament.
Bellevue’s Garrett Roth claimed meet medalist honors coming through with a 44 while teammate Jensen Wedeking tied with Nelson adding a 47 for the Comets.
Anamosa did exact a little revenge in the JV meet, as the Raiders cruised to a 226-311 rout over Bellevue with Ty Easterly coming through with a JV medalist round of 50 for the visitors.
Logan Bell posted a JV runner-up medalist score of 56 while Jackson Watters (57), Landon Hall (63), Ethan Tenley (65) and Kole Kreger (69) also took to the course for the Anamosa JV team as all six Raider golfers tallied scores that topped Bellevue’s No. 1 JV effort.
“For the JV guys, this also provides us a starting point with lots of room for improvement,” Jeffrey said. “Excited to have our courses open so we can get out and work on the things we need to for improvement.”