SHELLSBURG Knowing the odds were stacked against them as the smallest program competing at the class 3A sectional tournament on the Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg Wednesday, May 10, the Anamosa boys’ golf team just went out and did all they could against the loaded seven-team field.

“The season came to an end at sectionals, but the boys fought hard and played well,” said Raider boys’ golf coach Corey McCracken, as his team carded a 365 score to place seventh overall at 18-hole tournament.

