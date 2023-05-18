Anamosa senior Caden Kustes relaxes in the arms of classmate Ty Easterly after the class 3A sectional golf tournament in Shellsburg Wednesday, May 10, where the Raiders saw their 2023 campaign come to a close.
Members of the Anamosa boys’ golf team, left to right, Braedon Weber, Caden Kustes, Garrett LaDue, Ty Easterly, Landon Hall, Logan Bell and head coach Corey McCracken, pose for a team photo after their performance at the class 3A sectional tournament on the Wildcat course in Shellsburg Wednesday, May 10.
SHELLSBURG Knowing the odds were stacked against them as the smallest program competing at the class 3A sectional tournament on the Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg Wednesday, May 10, the Anamosa boys’ golf team just went out and did all they could against the loaded seven-team field.
“The season came to an end at sectionals, but the boys fought hard and played well,” said Raider boys’ golf coach Corey McCracken, as his team carded a 365 score to place seventh overall at 18-hole tournament.
“I’m proud of the season we’ve had and the young men who made up this team. We saw a lot of growth today, even from just eight days ago. The team score from sectionals improved 28 strokes from conference.”
Caden Kustes, as he’s done for most of the spring season, led the way for the Anamosa team carding a solid 86 (45-41) while Braedon Weber was second with a 92 (43-49). Garrett LaDue was third on the team coming through with a 93 (46-47) while Ty Easterly (49-45) and Landon Hall (47-47) tied for the final counting score turning in cards of 94 each.
Logan Bell also took to the course for the Raiders finishing with a 112 (54-58).
Solon claimed the sectional team title firing a 292 that dominated the field while host Vinton-Shellsburg (321) was second and West Delaware (325) third, with all three teams advancing to districts.
Solon’s Jack McCarty claimed the individual medalist honor coming through with a one-under par round of 69 (34-35) while teammate Brennan Heesch was runner-up with a two-over par round of 72 (36-36).
Anamosa wrapped their regular season with a trip to Dyersville Monday, May 8, and against an absolutely sizzling Beckman team dropped a 141-176 decision against the Blazers.
“We knew going into this meet that we had an opportunity to play one of the best teams in our conference,” McCracken said. “We knew the bar would be set high and we took that opportunity to grow. Our young men responded very well to the challenge and shot our second-lowest round of the year.
“Beckman’s coach said their score was a school-record.”
Weber led the Raiders on the Dyersville Country Club course with a season-best round of 40 while Kustes added a 44 that included holing a shot from about 80-yards out on hole number seven for an eagle.
LaDue and Easterly came through with the final two counting scores each turning in rounds of 46 while Hall (48) and Bell (56) also competed at the nine-hole tournament for the Anamosa team.
“Beckman has an older team with their varsity being made up of four seniors and two juniors,” McCracken said. “So, it was a good chance for our young guys to see where they can grow heading into next year.”