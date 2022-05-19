Coming off one of their best showings of the 2022 season at the conference meet just a week earlier, Anamosa boys’ golf coach Trent Jeffrey was hoping some of that momentum might carry through into the class 3A sectional tournament in Manchester Wednesday, May 11.
Needless to say, after the Raiders turned in a team-card of 385 to close their campaign placing eighth at the eight-team event, momentum certainly wasn’t on their side.
“This sectional turned out totally different than I thought it was going to,” Jeffrey said. “Coming off our sixth-place finish at the conference meet, I really thought we would come into this tournament ready to roll.
“Things didn’t go our way.”
Anamosa senior Jared Nelson wrapped his career turning in a solid team-best score of 86 (45-41) at the 18-hole event that also tied for 10th overall at the tournament.
“Jared played a good round and I thought that he may have had a chance to get through as an individual, but that didn’t go as planned either,” Jeffrey said. “It was a hard way to end for our seniors. We do have some young talent and I hope that in the near future we can turn some heads again.”
Peyton Boeckenstedt, another one of those seniors, finished with a 93 (44-49) while Braedon Weber added a 102 (49-53) and Jackson Watters a 104 (49-55) for the final two counting scores.
“Jackson, just a freshman, has really stepped up for us this year,” Jeffrey said. “If he can get some rounds under his belt, he will be a good one to watch in the future.
“We also have several younger JV players who will also make a difference in our program. We just need to get out and play some golf this summer.”
Caden Kustes (46-63) and Will Pape (58-56) also competed at the Pin Oak course in Manchester for the Anamosa team turning in cards of 109 and 114, respectively.
Host West Delaware claimed the class 3A sectional title firing a 341-team score that topped runner-up Marion (342) by a single stroke. Vinton-Shellsburg (352) finished third and also advanced to the district round as a team while Maquoketa (359), Mount Vernon (360), Center Point-Urbana (366) and Benton Community (376) rounded out the team scoring while Maquoketa’s Noah Nabb and Vinton-Shellsburg’s Carter Lamont tied for top individual honors each firing rounds of 78.
