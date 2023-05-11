ANAMOSA
With winds howling at nearly 40-miles-per-hour, the Anamosa boys’ golf team moved their scheduled home meet at the Fawn Creek Country Club Monday, May 1, against visiting Northeast, to a more tucked away Wapsi Country Club.
While the wind was still a factor at the nine-hole tournament, the Raiders managed to maneuver their way through the difficult elements scoring a big home win as Anamosa’s seniors played on their home course for the final time.
“Monday was a really good way to celebrate Senior Day as we hosted Northeast at Wapsi,” said Raider boys’ golf coach Corey McCracken, as his team pulled out a 173-190 victory on the challenging par-33 course.
“We had everyone on our team score in the 40s once again, which was even more impressive when you consider the winds that they were all dealing with. The top-5 scores from the meet all came from Anamosa golfers.”
And the two of the top-3 came from the Raiders’ lone seniors, as Caden Kustes carded a medalist round of 42 while classmate Ty Easterly added a solid score of 44 that not only counted third on the team, but third at the entire tournament.
Freshman Garrett LaDue turned in a meet runner-up medalist score of 42 (based on a card back with Kustes) while Braedon Weber and Landon Hall tied for the final counting score for the hosts making their way through the Wapsi course with cards of 45 each.
Logan Bell also competed at the tournament for the hosts and finished with a 47.
Anamosa also had several other golfers competing as Gavin Weitz led all JV golfers coming through with a 45 while teammates Hudson Scranton (46), Carson Wild (47), Ayden Antonelli (51), Dane Owen (52), Jacob Lincoln (52), Kane Power (52), Mason Pultz (52), Cole Pultz (53) and Brody Maloney (60) also took to the course.
The Raiders looked to keep the positive vibes going competing at the 18-hole River Valley Conference tournament Tuesday, May 2, where the team found the going extremely difficult on a challenging Saddleback course in Solon.
“Tuesday was a different story,” said McCracken, as his team finished 15th overall at the 15-team league event carding a score of 393.
“If the wind blew our way Monday, it sure blew back against us on Tuesday. The meet certainly did not go the way we were hoping, and that’s an understatement. There were some great golfers that we had to face off against, but I’m still proud of our boys for coming back and finishing strong with their heads up despite the way we played.”
Beckman dominated the RVC field cruising to the conference team championship carding a sizzling 306 score that was 20 strokes better than runner-up Tipton (326).
Anamosa’s top score came from Kustes who turned in a solid 87 (43-44) that was good enough to place in a tie for 31st overall in the league against the 90-golfer field.
Hall turned in a card of 100 (49-51) to finish second on the team while LaDue (55-48) and Weber (53-50) came through with scores of 103 each to also count for the Raider team.
Iowa City Regina’s Mikey Takacs claimed the RVC individual championship carding a medalist round of one-under par 71 (37-34). Beckman’s Nick Offerman was runner-up with a two-over par 74 (38-36).
West Liberty (329), Iowa City Regina (337), Durant (341), Camanche (343), West Branch (344), Monticello (345), Cascade (350), Mid-Prairie (354), Northeast (361), Wilton (361), Maquoketa (363) and Bellevue (380) rounded out the RVC tournament team scoring.