jex-05112023-spt-ana-boys-golf-weber2-14a.jpg
Anamosa junior Braedon Weber carded a 103 (53-50) competing at the River Valley Conference golf tournament in Solon Tuesday, May 2, where the Raiders placed 15th overall as a team finishing with a team card of 393.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

ANAMOSA

With winds howling at nearly 40-miles-per-hour, the Anamosa boys’ golf team moved their scheduled home meet at the Fawn Creek Country Club Monday, May 1, against visiting Northeast, to a more tucked away Wapsi Country Club.

