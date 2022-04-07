ANAMOSA
Having five letter winners back from his 2021 team, Anamosa boys’ golf coach Trent Jeffrey already knew a lot about where his club was coming into the 2022 campaign.
But he wishes he knew more.
“We started open gyms in late February and have been continuing with them through the opening of our season,” said Jeffrey, who welcomes back letter winners in Jared Nelson, Peyton Boeckenstedt, Braeden Weber, Caden Kustes and Will Pape to his team of 21 golfers this spring.
“With the weather not cooperating it has been difficult opening the season. We haven’t been able to be on the course yet and we have been on the range to hit real golf balls only twice. So, we really don’t know who some of our top golfers could be this season, or what kind of potential this team possesses. I guess we’ll just have to figure that out as we go along this season.”
With the team not having even stepped foot onto their own Fawn Creek course yet this spring, Jeffrey’s team goals changed over the last few days.
“The first goal now is to just get on the course,” he said. “We are hoping to turn some heads this year. We have four starters back and we have some young talent that we can throw into the mix. I’m excited to get the guys on the course and see how the first round goes. That always gets the boys talking and their competitive juices starting to flow.”
Even without golfing an actual round on the course before their season opener at Bellevue Monday, March 28, Jeffrey has a good sense of what this team’s strengths could be.
“Our guys are hard workers and aren’t afraid to put in the time,” he said. “We were able to use the range last Saturday (March 26), and even in 26-degree temperatures, 30-40 mile-per-hour winds with a little snow mixed in, they were out there trying to figure things out.
“Obviously, it works better when they can feel their hands, but they stuck with it and I am proud of them for that. That will pay off when we have sunshine and 70s.”
The largest class on the Raider roster this spring is freshman, as seven (Logan Bell, Landon Hall, Dillan Hinrichsen, Kole Kreger, Jacob Lincoln, Brody Maloney and Jackson Watters) join the team this season to go with four seniors (Nelson, Boeckenstedt, Conor Fortune and Jackson Deam), six juniors (Carson Andresen, Ty Easterly, Kustes, Pape, Caden Smith and Ethan Tenley) and four sophomores (Zander Glick, Steven Lin, Carter Speller and Weber).
“At this point it’s really too early to tell a lot about the freshmen due to us not being able to actually get a round in,” Jeffrey said. “But I am excited about their work ethic. They are ready to hit the gym at 7 a.m. and even have things set up way before then. We have some youngsters who have played before and others who are out for the first time.”
Through all the pre-season weather drama however, Jeffrey feels his team can still be competitive this spring.
“I really think we can be,” he said. “We’ll have to golf our game, be in control and not give into trying to out-drive everyone else. We have spent a lot of time putting on turf, which is way different than a green. But we are doing what we can to improve as a team.
“We may have one who can shoot in the high 30s, but most likely will be in the low 40s, but if we can get four in the low 40s, we will do okay this year. We need to limit our bad holes and be able to scramble, play within ourselves and just do the best we can.”