SHELLSBURG - With one of the top teams in all of class 3A in Monticello included in their sectional field, the Anamosa boys’ golf team knew advancing through to the district round was going to be an incredibly tough challenge Friday, May 14.
They were right.
The Raiders struggled on the Wildcat golf course in Shellsburg carding a 373-team score that placed them eighth against the eight-team field while Monticello dominated the day winning the sectional championship with a sizzling card of 323 and advanced to districts with host Vinton-Shellsburg (335) and third-place Maquoketa (347).
“It’s hard to believe that our season is over already,” said Anamosa boys golf coach Trent Jeffrey. “Jared Nelson and Caden Kustes led the way for us. For both of these guys it was their first year out for golf, and I know they were hoping to make it through, but things just didn’t work out.”
Nelson (43-47) and Kustes (49-41) both carded rounds of 90 at the 18-hole sectional event while Austin Wickham added a 96 (48-48) and Braedon Weber a 97 (46-51) as the final two counting scores for the Raider team.
“This was Austin’s last meet as a Raider and his leadership will be missed,” Jeffrey said. “Braedon is a freshman and I look forward to what he will continue to do as he progresses in the sport.
“As we talked in suburban on the trip home after the meet, we lack experience and we just need to get out and golf in the off-season. I have a good group of guys and I know they will put in the time this summer. I look forward to seeing how much they improve.”
Peyton Boeckenstedt (48-52) and Colin Heeren (62-59) also took to the Wildcat course for the Anamosa team turning in cards of 100 and 121, respectively.
Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brayden Almquist took advantage of being on his home course carding a sectional individual title-winning score of 74, defeating Monticello’s Ty Kehoe in a playoff who settled for runner-up honors with his round of 74. Benton Communty’s Dylan Niebes (76) and Mount Vernon’s Kayden Pendergrass (77) also advanced to districts as individuals finishing third and fourth overall at the tournament, respectively.
Mount Vernon (348), Center Point-Urbana (351), Benton Community (353), Marion (354) and the Raiders rounded out the team scoring at the event.