ANAMOSA
Just 24 hours after walking off the Fawn Creek Country Club course turning in a solid final round of golf hosting their own 18-hole Wapsi-Creek tournament, the Anamosa boys’ golf team used the momentum to pick up a win hosting Camanche right back on that same course Tuesday, April 5.
Even in absolutely miserable weather conditions, the Raiders were able to defeat a Storm team who just the day before had defeated them, this time taking a 182-184 decision over the group from Camanche.
“We played Fawn Creek through the wind and the rain,” said Anamosa boys’ golf coach Trent Jeffrey, as not only did his team pick up their first dual meet triumph of the young season, but Raider sophomore Braeden Weber turned in a medalist round of 44 to lead all golfers at the nine-hole event.
“Camanche beat us by 12 strokes the day before and we beat them by two today. It was a terrible day weather wise but the boys continued to play consistent golf. Braeden was so disappointed when he came in because he said he could have done so much better. He started talking about some of the shots that he miss-hit or wished he would have played differently. Braeden is very competitive and is always looking to improve himself.”
Caden Kustes tied for second overall at the tournament coming through with a round of 45, but missed out on runner-up medalist honors due to a card back. Peyton Boeckenstedt (46) and Will Pape (47) turned in the final two counting scores for the Anamosa varsity team while Jared Nelson (48) and Ty Easterly (49) added to the team’s consistent scoring.
The Raider JV team completed the sweep for the hosts claiming a 218-244 victory over the Storm with Logan Bell carding a JV medalist score of 50 for the hosts while teammate Connor Fortune was runner-up coming through with a 55. Landon Hall added a 56 while Ethan Tenley (57) and Jackson Watters (57) tied for the final counting score for the team. Cole Kreger added a 75.
“Our JV boys, comprised of a lot of young golfers, are going to make an impact in the future,” Jeffrey said. “We need them to keep playing and working on areas that challenge them.”
Just 24 hours earlier, Anamosa hosted their unique Wapsi-Creek tournament Monday, April 4, and in what started in miserably cold conditions at the Wapsi Country Club at the 9 a.m. start, the Raiders rallied to finish it strong at Fawn Creek taking third overall at the 18-hole event (nine holes played on each of the town’s two courses).
“At this tournament we started at Wapsi and then moved to Fawn Creek, and with the courses just opening for the first time on Sunday, it was our first time out,” said Jeffrey, as his team finished with a 369 card that trailed only Wapsi-Creek team champion West Liberty (338) and runner-up Camanche (357) but defeated Maquoketa (370) and Don Bosco (373).
“With that being said, the tournament started out a little rough but the boys played through it.”
Through the tournament’s first nine holes played at Wapsi, the Raiders were fifth against the five-team field finishing with a 186 card that trailed West Liberty (163), Camanche (174), Don Bosco (183) and Maquoketa (183).
Weber paced the hosts at Wapsi turning in a card of 44 while Kustes added a 46. Nelson (47) and Boeckenstedt (49) turned in the final two counting score at the first nine-hole stop while Pape (52) and Easterly (52) also hit the course for the Anamosa team.
Making the move to Fawn Creek, the Raider boys found their stride, and with some improved weather also helping out, tied for second during the tournament’s final nine holes coming through with a 183 card that tied with Camanche and trailed only West Liberty (175). Anamosa topped Maquoketa (187) and Don Bosco (190) to make their move up two spots in the overall final team standings.
Kustes had a solid round leading the hosts with a card of 43 at Fawn Creek while Boeckenstedt (45), Nelson (45) and Weber (50) also counted. Pape (52) and Easterly (57) also made their way through the course for the Raiders.
Kustes led Anamosa when it came to 18-hole cards, turning in a team-best 89 (46-43) that tied for sixth individually at the event while Nelson 92 (47-45), Boeckenstedt 94 (49-45), Weber 94 (44-50), Pape 104 (52-52) and Easterly 109 (52-57) also represented the hosts at the tournament.
Maquoketa’s Noah Nabb led all golfers turning in a medalist round of 75 (38-37) while West Liberty’s Ty Jones was runner-up with a 76 (36-40).
“Caden really struggled in our first meet of the season at Bellevue so this was a good way to kind of redeem himself,” Jeffrey said. “He shot pretty consistently last year and I’m excited to have him around for another year. Jared has been a leader on this team and continues to do so. It’s nice to have a team that pushes each other and wants to do the work.”