CAMANCHE
Interested in how his team would respond after a tough loss just two days earlier, Anamosa boys’ golf coach Corey McCracken got exactly what he knew he would.
A solid effort at Camanche Thursday, April 20.
“The whole team responded great to the struggles we had early in the week,” said McCracken, as the Raiders cruised to a 185-203 triumph over the host Storm.
“We got out to Camanche and had to wait out a storm moving through the area as well as battling through cold and windy conditions all day long. The boys took home all three individual medals that night.”
Caden Kustes and Braedon Weber tied for the top scores at the nine-hole tournament each firing rounds of 43 with Kustes claimed the meet medalist award and Weber the runner-up on a card back. Garrett LaDue also received a medal for placing third overall finishing with a score of 47.
Landon Hall turned in the final counting score for the Anamosa team coming through with a 52 while Logan Bell and Ty Easterly both turned in cards of 53 for the visitors.
The week opened with a 172-188 loss hosting Monticello Tuesday, April 18, at the Fawn Creek Country Club.
“After the up-and-down weather that delayed the meet from Monday to Tuesday, we struggled to get going and got stuck in a rut,” McCracken said. “The boys knew we were playing a strong Monticello team and I think tried to force some shots to make up strokes.
Kustes and LaDue led the way for the hosts each firing rounds of 45 while Weber and Logan Bell turned in the final two counting scores with cards of 49 each.
Hall (56) and Jacob Lincoln (57) also took to the course for the Anamosa team against the Panthers.
“Monticello played some great golf. Shout outs to Blaine Brighton and Lucas Foust for Monticello, they were dialed in and ready to go.”
