MAQUOKETA
Taking to the road competing at Maquoketa Monday, April 24, the Anamosa boys’ golf team did what they needed to do to come up with a big road win.
And it was some of the Raiders’ young guns that helped play a major role in the victory over the Cardinals as well.
“Our young golfers really stepped up at this meet,” said Anamosa boys’ golf coach Corey McCracken, as the Raiders claimed a 189-198 triumph at the Maquoketa Country Club course.
“The greens were not our friend though. We had a lot of putts and chips that were running all over the place, but our underclassmen shined at keeping their heads through the ups and downs.”
Freshman Garrett LaDue led all Anamosa golfers at the dual with Maquoketa coming through with a runner-up medalist round of 45 while Braedon Weber added a 47. Landon Hall (48) and Caden Kustes (49) turned in the two final counting scores for the visitors while Logan Bell (55) and Jacob Lincoln (67) also took to the course for the Raider varsity team.
Ty Easterly carded a JV score of 55 for the Anamosa team as well.
“Golf is not a game for perfectionists,” McCracken said. “You’ll have rounds that just don’t go your way, but you just have to keep your focus, keep your emotions in check and play the next shot. We didn’t have a lot of great scores at this meet, but it just serves as a reminder in the individual sport of golf that we still play as a team and when some golfers are down, others can step up.
“The fact that we can still win a meet where we don’t play our best golf is an encouragement, but I know that a lot of our team is hungry to get out there and turn in some solid scores in the meets leading up to conference.”
Maquoketa’s Spencer Lamar led all golfers at the tournament carding a medalist round of 43.
The Anamosa boys were back in action two days later in Monticello Wednesday, April 26, and competing at the 18-hole event hosted by the Panthers, the Raiders carded a 372 score to place sixth overall against the eight-team field.
“We played some excellent competition on Wednesday that will ready us for what we will see at conference and sectionals,” McCracken said. “I was really proud of the boys and the way they responded to the ups and downs of the course. We had our struggles, and the scores showed that, but those are times we get to use as growing opportunities.”
Weber led the way form the Anamosa team on the Monticello Country Club course carding an 87 (44-43) that was 16th overall against the 48-golfer field while Kustes added an 88 (47-41) that just missed a spot in the tournament top-20 at 21st overall.
Hall came through with a round of 96 (47-49) that was third on the team while Bell tallied the final counting score with a 101 (48-53).
LaDue (55-47) and Easterly (59-55) also took to the course for the Raider team turning in cards of 102 and 114, respectively.
Beckman, led by Luke Harwick’s medalist round of four-under par 68 (36-32) and Nate Offernan’s runner-up 74 (36-38) for the Blazers, dominated the team standings finishing with a score of 297 that topped runner-up Marion (318) by a whopping 21 strokes.
Tipton (342), Cascade (343) and Monticello (348) rounded out the tournament top-5 in the team standings while Anamosa defeated North Cedar (377) and last-place Edgewood-Colesburg (405).