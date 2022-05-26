IOWA CITY
The odds were already stacked against the Anamosa boys’ soccer team as they entered their class 1A substate quarter-final contest in Iowa City Thursday, May 19, just by having to face one of the top teams in the area in the 14th-ranked Regina Regals.
Then throw in several injuries, and things were made extremely difficult for head coach Dr. Mike Weston and the rest of his Raiders.
But that still didn’t stop them from trying to take what proved to be their season-ending match to the limit.
“Regina is a very good team and we knew with the way they liked to swing the ball around the field on offense that we were going to have to be extremely aggressive and really attack their offensive players and try and limit passing lanes,” said Weston, as his team struggled to slow that Iowa City Regina offense, coming up on the short end of a 10-0 score that ended with a mere two-minutes remaining in the match.
“They were able to score a lot of quick goals on us early on and really set the tone. But I was very happy with the way we were able to settle down after that barrage of Regina goals and actually made it a game to the half against a state-ranked program.”
The Regals blasted shots into the Anamosa net four times in the game’s first 17-minutes and appeared ready to blow the Raiders right off the field leading 4-0 in what looked might be a 10-0 final by the half.
The Raider boys wouldn’t allow it.
“Our guys were very game and did their best to try and match Regina’s energy,” Weston said. “We were able, through some very impressive defensive performances, able to hold them scoreless for the remainder of the first half, a stretch that lasted 23-minutes. I felt like we had some of the momentum heading into the half. But then when the second half started, everything switched right back to their side.”
Just two-minutes into the second half the Regals scored to push their lead to 5-0 before goals at the 24, 19, 6 and 5-minute marks had the Raiders staring at a lopsided 9-0 deficit.
“We had a couple of kids (Coy Braden and Sam Kenny) go down with injuries in the second half and then we lost our goalie Nick Raine as well,” Weston said. “Nick made a great save at goal but took a huge hit. He was able to stay in the game for a while afterwards, but in the second half with about 12-minutes to play he needed to come out of the game.”
Iowa City Regina ended things early scoring with a mere two-minutes to play closing out the 10-goal rule victory.
“The boys played their hearts out like they always do,” Weston said. “I can’t fault the energy or effort at all. I am so proud of them. We just ran into an extremely talented team who was able to expose our depth in the second half and pull away. Until that point, I thought our boys gave a very good showing.”
The Regals outshot the Raiders 29-8 overall as Austin Scranton led the visitors blasting five shots at the Iowa City net while Sean Hollett, Skylar Hollett and Andrew Green all added one attempt each at the net.
Raine, before coming out late in the second half, tallied 18 saves while Dean Lambertsen, who relived Raine, had one save.
“We were almost able to go the distance with Regina, and I think without the injuries we would have been able to get that done,” Weston said. “More positive steps for this program.”
Anamosa wraps the 2022 campaign with a 1-14 overall record.