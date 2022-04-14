MOUNT VERNON
Weather-wise, the 2022 season opener for the Anamosa boys’ soccer team Thursday, April 7, at Mount Vernon, had it all.
Quite literally.
The match started with wind and rain that grew into snow and sleet before mixing in a little sunshine during what ended as a wild and crazy 7-0 setback against the host Mustangs.
It was the start, however, that made things miserable for the Anamosa boys.
“We had to play against the wind in the first half and that made things pretty hard on all of our guys,” said Raider boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as the Mustang offense, with some help from Mother Nature and her 30-mile-per-hour gusts, kept the ball down on Anamosa defensive end of the field almost exclusively.
“This was the first varsity game ever for a lot of our starters, and they really got thrown into the fire with the way that first half was. They did their best to try and clear the ball out of our defensive zone, but every time we tried Mount Vernon would quickly regroup and would come charging right back.”
Anamosa keeper Nick Raine was attacked relentlessly during a first half that saw the Mustangs fire 23 shots at the Raider goal, with five making their way into the net in the opening 40-minutes of action.
“Nick played so well, it was unfortunate that the game turned into that lopsided of an outcome, because he really was all over the place leading our defense,” Weston said. “We knew the weather was going to be a factor, but none of us expected what we got Thursday night. It was miserable, and our boys did the best they could under the extreme circumstances.”
Two of the Mustangs’ goals came on own goals by the Raiders (0-2), who when trying to clear the ball away from the net, instead saw it ricochet wrong off a leg and into the Anamosa net.
“Tough way to start when we knock the ball into our own net for their first and third goals of the game, but it wasn’t like there were a lot of options in those situations,” Weston said. “We were just trying to clear the ball out of the middle and it bounced wrong for us, twice.”
Trailing 5-0 at the half, the Raiders settled down in the final 40-minute stretch and began attacking the Mount Vernon net.
“Amazingly, once the second half started the wind died down and it was no where near the advantage for us as it was for Mount Vernon,” Weston said. “We still played some good soccer, had some good looks at their goal and managed to get a little offense going instead of constantly being on the defensive.”
Ayden Koob managed two shots at the Mustang goal for the Raider offense while Landon Graham added another as Anamosa totaled three shots in the game.
Raine finished with an impressive 23 saves tending the Anamosa net as Mount Vernon finished with 30 shots overall in the contest.
The Raider boys were right back on the field 24 hours later, making a long trip to Guttenberg to face host Clayton Ridge where the Anamosa team, even while being forced to play with a mere 10 players through most of the second half, dropped a hard-fought 4-0 decision to the Eagles.
“I am so proud of our young men for the fight they showed in this match,” Weston said. “They battled all the way through, and even when we lost a player due to a red card early in the second half, no one backed down or gave up, they just went out and fought even harder.”
Clayton Ridge broke a scoreless tie 19-minutes into the first half finding the back of the Anamosa net and that’s where the score stood going into the halftime break.
The second half the two teams continued to battle until the Eagles fired a shot that an Anamosa player knocked down with his hand right in front of the Raider goal which resulting in a red card and the Raiders being forced to play one player down for the remainder of the match.
“Playing with 10 guys is tough to do in and of itself,” Weston said. “But we were also banged up coming into this match having played Mount Vernon the night before, and were a little shorthanded. So, losing a player due to a red card was magnified. But I was still so impressed with our guys.”
Leading 2-0 after the penalty kick 10-minutes into the second half, the hosts added two more goals to close out the shutout triumph.
Sean Hollett led the three-shot Raider offense blasting two at the Clayton Ridge goal while Robert Scranton added the other.
Raine was once again pummeled with shot attempts tending the Anamosa goal, but made 33 saves facing 37 shots.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more than what I got out of my guys,” Weston said. “When you see your team player their hearts out the way our guys did against Clayton Ridge, it really doesn’t matter what the final score is. I’m proud of them.”