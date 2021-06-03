FAYETTE
The odds were stacked against the Anamosa boys’ soccer team even before their class 1A regional quarter-final match started against fourth-ranked North Fayette Valley Thursday, May 20.
The game, which was played on the Upper Iowa University field in Fayette, saw dimensions the Raiders had not experienced all season long, while the host Tiger Hawks were more than accustomed to the environment.
The result was a tough season-ending 10-0 defeat, though the Anamosa boys battled throughout.
“This was the biggest field we’ve played on this year, and I think the width and the length seemed to take its toll at times on us,” said Raider boys soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as the game was ended with just 1:50 remaining on the second half clock when the hosts scored their 10th goal of the game.
“I have to give our boys credit though, they never gave up and just kept battling and battling until they were finally told it was time to stop playing.”
The Raiders played to a scoreless tie through the game’s first 31-minutes before the Tiger Hawks broke the ice, then added two more goals, the last coming with 12-seconds remaining in the first half as the hosts took a 3-0 advantage into the break.
The second half wouldn’t be quite so kind to the visitors.
North Fayette Valley attacked relentlessly scoring seven second half goals before ending the match early.
“I know the final score may not show it, but this was one of our best defensive efforts of the year,” Weston said. “I know that seems silly for me to say in a 10-0 game, but it’s the truth. Sean Hollett, Dominic Haas, Nick Ralston and Skylar Hollett, just to name a few, all played so hard and did everything they could so slow down a very good North Fayette Valley offense. I couldn’t have asked for anything more out of any one of my guys. They all left it out on the field.”
The Tiger Hawks out-shot Anamosa 36-3 as Jordan Brown led the visitors with two attempts at the North Fayette Valley net while Robert Weaver added the other.
Nick Raine was busy all game long making 26 saves facing 36 Tiger Hawk shots.
Anamosa closes the 2021 campaign with a 1-13 overall record.
The Raiders closed the regular season against Clinton Prince of Peace in a contest played in Goose Lake Monday, May 17, where the Anamosa boys were handed a tough 9-0 defeat.
“We gave up a goal eight-minutes into the game, then seemed to settle down and played well,” said Weston, as his team trailed 3-0 at the half.
“The Prince of Peace scored two late goals to end the first half, and then we seemed to wear down in the second half and things got out of hand.”
Brown was able to drill seven shots at the Irish net, leading an 11-shot Raider offense while Weaver added two more. Sean Hollett and Robert Scranton added one more each for the visitors while Raine made 18 saves facing 27 Prince of Peace shots.
“On offense, we had some breakaways and good looks at their net, but we just couldn’t get any past their keeper,” Weston said. “That’s been something that has plagued us all year, but it also hasn’t stopped the boys from continuing to try.”