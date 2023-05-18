ANAMOSA
Playing their third match of a grueling week, and second against a state-ranked foe and second on consecutive nights, a weary Anamosa boys’ soccer team gave all they had hosting class 1A 16th-ranked Beckman Friday, May 12, a Blazers’ program that is perennially one of the best in the state year after year.
“Hats off to our boys for absolutely battling the very best they could under not ideal circumstances Friday night against Beckman,” said Raider boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as his team succumbed to a 10-0 defeat that ended early in the second half.
“We were shorthanded pretty much all week long, but were even more so against a very talented Beckman team, and that made things even tougher on everyone. I was so proud of the effort the boys gave. I couldn’t have asked for anything more playing against a team of that caliber having just played the night before and in an extremely challenging three-game stretch. A hobbled Cooper Gearing kept doing all he could out there for us knowing we had a depleted bench and Skylar Hollett played a tremendous midfield game. It seemed whenever a Beckman player had the ball, Skylar was all over them. Gio Lopez and Tayte Peterschmidt worked their tails off too, and Sean Hollett came back and helped out the defense giving great effort.”
Anamosa (2-12, 2-8) dropped into a tough 6-0 hole at the halftime break that also saw the Blazers tally one with a mere three-seconds remaining in the opening half.
Four quick goals to open the second half ended the match with the 10-goal rule.
The Raiders did manage 11 shots at the Beckman net led by three from Skylar Hollett and Hunter Ash while Karter Theilen came through with two more. Griffin Embree, Sean Hollett and Gearing all added one shot to the Anamosa offensive effort while keeper Sean Braden faced 27 shots making 17 saves.
“Kudos to the 14 kids out there representing our program,” Weston said. “It wasn’t easy, but they never backed down and made no excuses.”
Just 24 hours earlier the Raider boys hosted Mount Vernon Thursday, May 11, and against another perennially powerful program were handed a 10-0 defeat that ended with 7:47 remaining in the second half.
“We were scrambling on defense pretty much all game long, but once again we had great effort from the boys in another case where we kind of had to mix and match some positions to make things work,” Weston said. “The boys were flexible and did what we asked of them having quite a few guys out with injuries.
“Mount Vernon was fortunate to get a couple of their goals having the breaks go their way, because I didn’t think we deserved to be 10-pointed in this one. The ball just didn’t seem to want to bounce our way.”
The Mustangs jumped to a 7-0 halftime advantage before the Raiders seemed to settle down and play some solid soccer before the visitors went on one final barrage to end the game early.
Skylar Hollett paced a 10-shot Anamosa offense coming through with three of his own while Masyn Countryman-Downs added two more. Gearing, Lopez, Theilen, Koob and Ash all added one shot each for the hosts while Raider keeper Mitchell Buckley got the start in the goal making 11 saves.
The challenging stretch started with a 10-0 loss at 1A fifth-ranked West Liberty Monday, May 8, a Raider nemesis over the years.
“Another very physical game with West Liberty, which is the way they pretty much all have been over the years against them,” said Weston. “This one was no different.”
The host Comets, on their Senior Night, dominated the contest from the outset jumping to a 9-0 first half advantage as the game often times became marred with yellow and red cards.
“It was unfortunate what was happening, but our boys weren’t going to back down from the way West Liberty was playing and physically challenging us,” Weston said. “For a while there it wasn’t soccer, and it got a little ugly. West Liberty is obviously a very talented team and they showed that again with a number of skilled players.”
The Raiders managed just two Drew Staab shots in the game while the Comets tallied 32 of them at Braden, who made 22 saves while facing a non-stop assault by the Comet offense.