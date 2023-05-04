CASCADE
After opening the 2023 campaign with a win, the Anamosa boys’ soccer team had dropped five matches in a row coming into their contest at Cascade Monday, April 24.
Getting the gist of where we’re going with this?
If you’re a Raider fan, I sure hope so. Because it isn’t referencing sixth-straight loss, that’s for sure.
“We sure needed that,” said Anamosa boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as his team did indeed snap that five-match skid holding on a for a thrilling 2-1 victory over the host Cougars with all of the game’s scoring coming in the opening 40-minutes of play.
“We had some really solid play on both sides of the field to be able to get this done, and it started with offense. We attacked and took advantage of some of the opportunities that we had and then it was our defense that finished this thing out with some more really good play.”
Anamosa (2-6, 2-4) started the scoring as Drew Staab cleaned up a Cooper Gearing kick that bounced around in front of the Cascade net and tallied the game’s first goal 29-minutes into the contest.
The Raiders scored again 16-minutes later, and this time it was Gearing doing the scoring thanks to a Sean Hollett assist as the visitors took a 2-0 lead.
“Holding a 2-0 lead, it wasn’t like we just backed off offensively and didn’t try to continue to attack and get shots at the Cascade goal,” Weston said. “We tried and we got some quality shots, we were weren’t able to get anymore through. Unfortunately, Cascade was able to get a goal with about a minute to go in the half on a corner kick, but our defense just would not allow us to lose that lead the rest of the way. The guys buckled down and really played some outstanding defense, especially over the final 15-minutes when Cascade really sent a lot of kids into the box to try and overwhelm our defense. We stepped up to the challenge.”
Sam Kenny, Sean Hollett, Aiden Koob and Tayte Peterschmidt keyed that defensive performance flying all over the field to match-up with Cougar offensive players making direct shots at the Anamosa goal extremely difficult for the hosts.
“Coy (Braden) did have some pretty good saves down the stretch there too, preserving the win,” Weston said. “We needed all of it. A great team win all the way around.”
Braden tallied 18 saves facing 19 Cascade shots while the Raiders managed 14 shots of their own led by four from Gearing and two each from Gio Lopez and Koob.
Sean Hollett, Skylar Hollett, Karter Theilen, Staab, Hunter Ash and Christian Hudson all added shots at the Cougar net for the Anamosa offense as well.
“We saw a lot of great effort in this game and winning a lot of those 50/50 challenges paid huge dividends for us,” Weston said. “Offensively both of our goals came after resetting after initial shots, and it was great to see the guys get after it on that end of the field, too.”
The Raiders looked to start a winning streak Friday, April 28, and against a Monticello program they had dominated over the last nine years, came up on the short end of a tough 5-1 score losing the coveted ‘Ball’, the two team’s traveling trophy, for the first time since 2014.
“Monticello is a much-improved team this season and we just struggled to match-up with their athletic ability,” said Weston, as his team fell into a quick 3-0 hole and could never recover.
“When we got into a footrace with Monticello for a loose ball in our defensive end, it usually wasn’t a good ending for us and was danger time for Coy. Monticello just played to their strengths and we dug ourselves too deep of a hole.”
The Panthers tallied three goals a mere 19-minutes into the contest before the Raiders answered with one of their own when Kenny blasted a shot past the Monticello keeper 22-minutes in.
It would be all the hosts would get.
Hoping the goal would have created a little momentum for the hosts going into the halftime break, Monticello, who led 3-1 at the half, quicky stole it back tallying a goal a mere two-minutes into the second half then finished the scoring with another 20-minutes later.
“Our quality of play was really lacking in this one, and that was just too tough to recover from,” Weston said. “This was one of those cases where you just have to tip your cap top Monticello, they played well and got ‘The Ball’ back for the first time in a very long time.”
The Raiders outshot the Panthers 19-11 as Sean Hollett paced the hosts with eight attempts at the Monticello net while Skylar Hollett added four more. Kenny and Staab chipped in with two shots each while Lopez, Koob and Ash all tallied one attempt.
Braden faced 11 Monticello shots making six saves overall.