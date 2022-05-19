BELLEVUE
Playing some solid soccer for most of their match at Bellevue-Marquette Monday, May 9, Anamosa boys’ coach Dr. Mike Weston didn’t have to look far to find some positives.
It was just the mini breakdowns that cost the Raiders in what ended as a tough 7-0 setback against the host Mohawks.
“Marquette scored early to start the game then we had a very nice stretch of soccer and did a better job of not only limiting their opportunities, but getting some of our own,” said Weston, as the hosts scored a mere 10-minutes into the match before Anamosa managed to lock things down over the next 20-minutes of action.
“In the last three-minutes of the first half Marquette doubled our deficit, and that made things a lot tougher on us in the second half.”
Still trailing just 1-0 with nine-minute remaining in the opening half the Mohawks found the back of the Raider goal again before goals at the three-minute and finally 30-second marks pushed the Bellevue-Marquette advantage to 4-0 at the half.
The hosts scored just five-minutes into the second half to extend their advantage to 5-0 before Anamosa once again buckled down and played some more solid defense holding the hosts without a goal for the next 33-minutes.
“Again, Marquette scored a couple quick goals there at the end and that was it,” Weston said. “The score may not reflect it, but this was one of our best games of the year from a midfield play standpoint. The boys really went out and played hard and made Marquette earn everything they got. If we could just do a better job of limiting the runs teams seem to go on us at the end of halves, we would be much more prepared to make a run and be able to stay in these with chances at winning.”
Anamosa (1-13) managed eight shots in the contest led by four from Austin Scranton while Sean Hollett, Skylar Hollett, Drew Staab and Ayden Koob all added one each for the offensive effort.
Raider keeper Nick Raine tallied 21 saves facing 28 shots.
The Anamosa boys were right back on the field 24 hours later hosting Cedar Valley Christian, and in another match that once again saw an early and late barrage of goals from the visitors, the Raiders dropped a 6-1 decision at the hands of the Huskies Tuesday, May 10.
“We struggled to contain Cedar Valley Christian’s best player (Nati Kejella) and he was able to score a few goals in a very short span,” Weston said. “That’s been our Achilles heel all season long, we struggle defending skilled players who are also very fast, and this player had both of those skills and was able to also control the game with those skills.”
The Huskies scored two quick goals to start the game just 11 and 12 minutes into the first half, then after Drew Staab scored for the Raiders to trim the deficit to just 2-1 at the 13-minute mark, Kejella went back to work at the end of the half scoring two more goals within the final five-minutes and Cedar Valley Christian led 4-1 at the break.
The visitors added two more second half goals to pull away.
Anamosa managed 14 shots at the Huskie net, led by three from Austin Scranton and Skyler Hollett while Sean Hollett and Landon Graham came through with two each. Raine tallied 17 saves tending the Raider goal facing 23 shots.
Anamosa wrapped their busy week in the toughest way possible Friday, May 13, as a shorthanded squad hosted class 1A 14th-ranked West Liberty ending with the Raiders being thoroughly dominated coming up on the short end of a 10-0 score that ended at the half.
“We knew going into this game that we were going to be down to just 12 players which meant we could only sub one player at a time,” Weston said. “Most of our boys were at the school play and our junior class was completely gone. I was hoping that the West Liberty coach would agree to playing what would have amounted to mainly a JV game, but instead he played his varsity team the entire time until they got their 10-0 lead with 2:50 left in the first half. Not at all how we wanted to end things on Senior Night, but it is what it is.”
Weston was forced to play mainly young and inexperienced players as the Raiders were outshot 18-1 with Graham, a senior, tallying the lone attempt at the Comet net for the hosts. Dean Lambertsen tended goal and made eight saves for the Anamosa team.
“It was nice to be able to get our young guys some experience on the field, I just wish it hadn’t been that kind of experience against an opponent like West Liberty playing the way they were,” Weston said. “It was a rough one for all of us, but the kids still stepped up and played their hearts out.”