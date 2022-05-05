DEWITT
Playing a Central DeWitt team that had handed them a lopsided 10-goal loss just a year ago, the host Sabers may have been quite surprised by what they saw out of the Anamosa boys’ soccer team Monday, April 25.
Maybe, the Raiders were a little surprised, too.
“Just a year ago we weren’t able to get much of anything going against this DeWitt team, but what a difference a year makes,” said Anamosa boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as his team gave the Sabers all they could handle for 80 intense minutes before finally succumbing to a narrow 2-0 setback.
“The weather was miserable for both teams, but once again as the game wore on, it seemed we were the ones getting stronger and that really helped us attack their goal in the second half.”
Anamosa (1-7) trailed just 1-0 at the half as the Sabers blasted a shot into the back of the Raider net 25-minutes into the match.
The score stayed the same for more than 40 minutes before an Anamosa mistake in Central DeWitt’s offensive box allowed the hosts a penalty kick, which the Sabers converted for a huge 2-0 advantage.
“At the time we may not have known it, but that wound up being a big play in the game,” Weston said. “I was so proud of the boys for the way they kept their composure throughout this match and gave themselves chances at DeWitt’s goal. I’m not sure they expected the kind of match they got, but our boys played an outstanding game, and this is one that we’re going to look back on as one that got away from us. This was one we could have won.”
The Raiders ripped nine shots at the Saber goal led by three from Sean Hollett while Austin Scranton and Landon Graham added two more each. Skylar Hollett and Ayden Koob chipped in with one shot each.
Anamosa keeper Nick Raine made 15 saves tending the Raider goal.
The Anamosa boys looked to keep the positive momentum going the three nights later, making another long road trip Thursday, April 28, this time to Goose Lake taking on host Clinton Prince of Peace.
“We kind of lost control of things in the first half, but to the boys’ credit they didn’t just mail in the second half and end this thing early in the second half with a 10-goal loss,” Weston said. “They battled for almost 20-minutes before Prince of Peace was able to end things.”
The Raiders trailed by a lopsided 9-0 score at the half but continued to battle coming out of the break before the Irish scored the game-ending goal at the 21-minute mark closing out the 10-0 Anamosa defeat.
“Prince of Peace was able to take us out of our game and really used their speed to their advantage to attack our defense and get quality shots at our goal,” Weston said. “They scored two-minutes into the match and it seemed like in the blink of an eye we were down five goals. It didn’t help that one of our main defenders went down with an injury either.”
Prince of Peace outshot the Raiders 31-10 as Skylar Hollett led the visitors coming through with four shots at the Irish goal. Sean Hollett and Scranton added two shots each while Andrew Green and Tayte Peterschmidt chipped in with one attempt each at the Prince of Peace net.
Raine was busy tending the Anamosa goal making 21 saves.
The busy week ended back at home Friday, April 29, where the Raiders were handed a 7-1 loss against visiting Tipton.
“After giving up a couple of early goals, we settled down and started to play much better defensively,” Weston said. “Then in the final eight-minutes of the first half we allowed Tipton to score three quick goals, and all of a sudden a close game had been blown wide open.”
The three goals, coming at the eight, three and 45-second marks of the opening half, sparked the Tigers to a big 5-0 halftime advantage.
But once again, the Anamosa boys refused to go away easily.
The Raiders scored the first goal of the second half when Koob blasted a shot past the Tipton keeper just five minutes in, but it would be the only one the hosts would get on the night as the Tigers closed the contest with two more goals to once again extend their advantage.
“We knew it was going to be tough to come back from a 5-0 halftime deficit, but scoring that quick second half goal sure gave us some confidence to try and do it,” Weston said. “We started winning more of the 50/50 balls in the second half and I just really appreciated the way the boys got after it. They showed no quit whatsoever, again.”
Sean Hollett’s five attempts at the Tiger net paced an 11-shot Anamosa offensive attack while Koob and Scranton came through with two shots each. Graham and Skylar Hollett added one shot each for the Raider offense.
Raine tallied 13 saves.
“We had a busy stretch of soccer and a couple of long road trips, and we’re going to be busy again next week too,” Weston said. “It’s fun watching these boys play and the effort they give each and every time out. There’s no doubt we’re a better team now that we were at the start of the season, and I know we’re going to keep getting better, too.”