BELLEVUE - Having to deal with quarantines and players learning new roles, the Anamosa boys soccer team has had a lot to deal with over the past couple of weeks, but even through numerous roster changes, the Raider boys showed their mettle in a battle at Bellevue-Marquette Thursday, May 13.
“This was a Marquette team who beat us 8-0 just one week ago, and we gave them a great game,” said Anamosa boys soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as his team scored an early second half goal to knot the score at 1-1 before being handed a bitter 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Mohawks.
“Last week when we played them, we had just found out that we would be missing several players due to quarantine. This time we got those players back for the first time just a couple of days before this match. I told the boys before the game that we needed to turn this one into a dog fight, and they did exactly that. The effort our boys put forth was outstanding. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I just wish the end results could have been different for them, because this was one they certainly deserved to win. We just couldn’t quite close it out.”
Anamosa (1-11) trailed 1-0 at the half when the Mohawks scored the game’s first goal 18-minutes into the contest before the Raiders answered with a Robert Weaver goal six-minutes into the second half thanks to a nifty assist from Jordan Brown.
Bellevue-Marquette had the answer however, scoring to take the lead eight minutes later, then added an insurance goal within the game’s final minute.
The Raiders ripped 10 shots at the Mohawk goal led by four from Weaver and Brown while Landon Graham and Karter Theilen added one shot each for the visitors.
Anamosa keeper Nick Raine tallied 10 saves in the match.
The Raiders hosted Cedar Valley Christian Tuesday, May 11, and after falling into a three-goal first half hole, succumbed to a tough 4-1 loss to the Huskies.
“I think this was a case where our boys got caught looking a little too much at Cedar Valley Christian’s winless record and came in thinking this was probably going to be an easy win,” Weston said. “Nothing was further from the truth. We struggled matching their intensity, especially in the first half and by the time we were able to get something going, it was too late. We just dug ourselves too deep of a hole and couldn’t climb all the way back out.”
The Huskies scored the game’s first three goals before Brown answered blasting a shot past the Cedar Valley Christian keeper with a mere four-minutes remaining on the first half clock.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, it would be their only goal of the game, but it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort as the hosts drilled 22 shots at the Cedar Valley Christian net in the contest.
“We were down 3-1 at the half and tried to change some things up to give ourselves some more opportunities in the second half, and the boys did a great job of that,” Weston said. “We tightened up the defense and got a lot of shots at their goalie, we just couldn’t get any of them through in the second half.”
The Huskies scored the lone goal of the second half 12-minutes into the frame closing out the three-goal victory.
The Raiders limited Cedar Valley Christian to just 13 shots as Raine made nine saves while Brown powered the Anamosa offense with nine attempts at the Huskies’ net. Graham added four more while Weaver chipped in with three. Skylar Hollett added two shots while Sean Hollett, Robert Scranton, Gio Lopez and Ivan Lambertsen all chipped in with one shot each.
“It’s been a wild couple of weeks, but it’s finally starting to feel like things are getting back to normal a bit for us,” Weston said. “We have our substate game coming up and hopefully can end our season on a high note playing some of our best soccer in the playoffs.”