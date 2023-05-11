ANAMOSA
If you just looked at the shots on goal statistic at the end of the Anamosa boys’ soccer match hosting Bellevue Thursday, May 4, and not merely the scoreboard, you would have thought the Raiders would have done enough to pick up a big win over the visiting Comets.
Unfortunately, perception isn’t always reality.
“We gave ourselves plenty of chances to win this match, that’s for sure,” said Anamosa boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as his team outshot Bellevue 26-18, but came up on the short end on the scoreboard dropping a frustrating 6-1 final.
“This was a just a case of Bellevue taking advantage of the opportunities they had, and we didn’t. This was the second time this year where we’ve outshot an opponent and not won the match. The kids did a great job and really fought hard, especially after a tough loss at Central DeWitt two days earlier, but we had some bad luck situations where the ball just didn’t bounce our way and that kind of stuff just happens sometimes, even when we played a pretty good game overall.”
Anamosa (2-9, 2-6) battled to a scoreless tie with the Comets through the game’s first 15-minutes before the visitors broke though with the game’s first goal at the 25-minute mark of the first half.
Then, all of a sudden, the flood gates opened for the Bellevue offense.
“Bellevue scored three goals in a five-minute span and what looked like was going to be a close hard-fought battle, was instead a tough 3-0 deficit,” Weston said. “We definitely saw some improved play on the offensive side of the field, but we still have a ways to go as we need to make all those shots that we were able to get, and turn a few more of them into goals.”
The Comets led 3-0 at the half then scored the first two goals of the second half at the 32 and 23 minute marks to take control of the contest holding a 5-0 advantage.
The Raiders got on the board with a mere six-minutes remaining in the game, and did so in spectacular fashion as Cooper Gearing drilled a penalty kick at the Bellevue goal that teammate Skylar Hollett headed into the net.
“That really was an amazing play to watch develop,” Weston said. “The timing on everything was absolutely perfect, and to do something like Cooper and Skylar did, it pretty much had to be.”
The momentum from the sensational Anamosa score didn’t last long however, as the Comets scored a minute later to close the match.
Hollett led the Raider offense coming through with six shots at the Bellevue goal while Gearing ripped five more. Hunter Ash and Estuardo Gonzalez chipped in with three more each with Sean Hollett, Griffin Embree and Drew Staab all coming through with two shots. Noah Kryger, Christian Hudson and Tayte Peterschmidt added one shot each.
Anamosa keeper Coy Braden tallied 12 saves facing 18 Comet shots.
The Raiders dropped a narrow 2-0 in the JV match as Gio Lopez tallied the only shot attempt for the Anamosa offense while Mitchell Buckley made nine saves facing 11 Bellevue JV shots while tending goal.
Anamosa’s busy three-match week opened with a tough 7-1 loss at West Branch Monday, May 1, and it was a barrage of second half goals by the Bears that proved to be just too much to overcome.
“It was another windy game and West Branch had that wind at their backs in the first half hoping to take a big lead on us,” Weston said. “Our guys really stepped up and just wouldn’t allow that to happen. Even though the ball was almost constantly on our defensive end of the field, we managed to hold them to just two goals and trailed 2-0 at the half and were still right in the game.”
Things changed right out of the gate in the second half however.
The Bears, this time against the wind, attacked relentlessly and scored three goals within a five-minute span to open the half, and blew the game wide open leading 6-0 with 33-minutes still to play in the match.
“West Branch worked the ball really well against the wind and was able to get into some good positions to score and took advantage,” Weston said. “Even with the tough second half, I was pleased with the way we were able to battle through a very competitive first half.”
The Raiders scored their lone goal with 13-minutes remaining in the match when Peterschmidt used a perfect pass from Gearing to find the back of the West Branch net.
Gearing led the eight-shot Anamosa offense coming through with five of them while teammates Peterschmidt, Tristan Dahlhauser and Masyn Countryman-Downs all added one shot to the effort.
Braden was busy tending goal for the Raiders making a sensational 39 saves facing 46 shots overall.
The Anamosa road trip continued the very next night where the team dropped a tough 10-0 final at Central DeWitt Tuesday, May 2.
“It’s tough playing back-to-back games, with both being on the road and long trips, and we just pretty much struggled in every facet,” said Weston, as his team trailed 6-0 at the half before the Sabers ended things early scoring the 10th and final goal with 13-minutes remaining in the clock.
“We saw a lot of good effort out there, but just couldn’t play the kind of quality team soccer we needed to be able to play with a team like DeWitt.”
Sean Hollett led the nine-shot Raider offense coming through with three while Peterschmidt tallied two more. Gearing, Lopez, Dahlhauser and Aiden Koob all came through with one shot for the visitors.
The Sabers tallied 20 shots in the game as Braden made eight saves facing 14 shots with Buckley coming in late facing six shots and making two saves.
In the JV match the Raiders were edged in a 2-0 final as Staab (2 shots), Dahlhauser (1) and Braden (1) all tallied shots for the Anamosa offense in the 30-minute match. Buckley made three saves tending the goal for the visitors.