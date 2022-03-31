ANAMOSA
It isn’t like Anamosa boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston is completely starting from scratch when it comes to the 2022 campaign, but on paper it sure might look like it.
The Raiders lost absolutely all of their scoring from the 2021 season to graduation in seniors Jordan Brown, Robert Weaver and Dominic Haas. No one else recorded a goal or an assist last year. That means this season’s group will have new roles to accept, and how quickly they’ll be able to do that will certainly factor into the team’s success this spring.
But if there was ever a coach who could guide a team through such a season, it’s Weston. The all-time winningest soccer coach in school history.
“We lost six seniors from our team last year and a young nucleus is going to be expected to step in and fill some big cleats that anchored key spots in our line-up,” said Weston, who returns letter winners in Nick Raine, Sean Hollett, Skylar Hollett, Gio Lopez, Robert Scranton, Tayte Peterschmidt, Ayden Koob, Sam Kenny and Landon Graham from a 2021 team that posted a 1-13 overall record, but that one win was big posting a 3-1 triumph over Monticello that kept ‘The Ball’ in Anamosa for another year.
“We have been emphasizing the importance of improving the quality of our passes and possessions to take more control of our matches this year. Our team defense has to be an upmost commitment, too.”
Anchoring that defense is Raine, who returns as the Raider goalie after a season that saw the junior make 201 saves and allowing 78 goals.
“Last season was difficult and we had a hard learning curve,” Weston said. “I have players who are stronger and better from it with goals to increase our scoring with better offense and shot selection. We are committed to help Nick in the goal by stepping up our defensive efforts too. When we hone ourselves as a team in those areas, we will be competitive on the pitch and rewarded with the wins that narrowly escaped us last season.”
Weston is also hoping an influx of young talent might help the cause as well.
“We are excited to welcome a great and eager freshman class into our program,” he said. “It’s early, but Coy Braden, Andrew Green, Dean Lambertsen, Wes Meyer, Brody Maloney and Austin Scranton are showing promise and vying for playing time in our defensive and midfield spots with our returning players Hunter Ash, Christian Hudson, Estuardo Gonzalez and Drew Staab.
“I appreciate the dedication to the sport the boys are showing. They are juggling other in and out of school commitments, yet give their undivided attention to the drills and skill development tasks at hand on any given day. While we see rawness in their tools, I am already seeing progress and refinement that if carried forward, will provide us with several talented players.”