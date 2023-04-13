ANAMOSA
During much of the 2022 campaign, the Anamosa boys soccer team struggled mightily to score goals, costing the team chances at winning numerous games.
Opening the 2023 season hosting Maquoketa Monday, April 3, the Raiders couldn’t have scripted a better start scoring a goal a mere three-minutes into the contest giving fans, coaches and even the players themselves hope that their luck had changed offensively.
In the end, the single goal it was all the Anamosa team would need against the Cardinals.
“After our struggles offensively last season, to score a goal that quickly in our opener was exactly what we all wanted to see,” said Raider boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as his team made that goal stand taking a 1-0 triumph over the visitors from Maquoketa.
“The game really settled in after we scored that quick goal just three-minutes into the game and then we battled our way to the finish. It was a very evenly played game from there on out, and I was so happy with the cohesiveness in which we played as a team. I really appreciated seeing that good teamwork, and it was that cohesiveness that helped us get this win.”
Anamosa (1-1, 1-0) found the back of the Cardinal net when Ayden Koob blasted a shot that deflected off the Maquoketa goalie and was immediately cleaned up by Griffin Embree who booted the loose ball into the goal.
While the Raider offense still managed chances at the Maquoketa net through the remainder of the game, it was the defense for the hosts that helped close the contest out.
“No doubt about it,” Weston said. “Sam Kenny and Hunter Ash in our middle defense really played well as did Gio Lopez and Tayte Peterschmidt. Sean Hollett came back and helped out our defense numerous times during the course of the game. Christian Hudson and Skylar Hollett also made sure our when our defense needed help that they were there, too. Like I said, it was fun to watch the communication the kids had on the field and the difference it made in us being able to close out that game.”
Anamosa goalie Coy Braden faced 17 Maquoketa shots and made 17 saves tossing the shutout while the Raider offense managed 13 of their own led by two each from Sean Hollett, Embree and Koob. Cooper Gearing, Kenny, Skylar Hollett, Drew Staab and Hudson all added one shot each to the Raider offense.
“Great start to our season,” Weston said. “Exactly what we needed to be able to generate some confidence as we head into this season.”
Anamosa was back on the field three days later at Center Point-Urbana Thursday, April 6, where the Raiders succumbed to a tough 6-0 setback.
“We used to face CP-U a lot back when we were in the WaMaC years ago and their program hasn’t change in the regard that they are a very organized team of midfielders who forced us into a lot of mistakes,” Weston said. “We took a step back in this one from the way we played in the opener. We showed that we still have a lot of room for improvement and hopefully we’ll learn from the mistakes we made at CP-U.”
The Pointers jumped to a 4-0 halftime lead before adding two second half goals holding the Raiders to a mere two shots from Koob and Gearing.
Braden faced 29 CP-U shots making 23 saves.
Anamosa was handed a 5-0 loss in the JV contest that lasted a scheduled 30-minutes playing just one half.
“We definitely appreciated the opportunity to be able to get some other kids some playing time on the field,” Weston said. “Passing was our downfall in this one, we struggled in every facet of the game offensively, but we did see some good things and we’ll continue to work on implementing others as we move on this season.”
The Pointers outshot the Raider JV team 9-0 with Anamosa keeper Mitchell Buckley making four saves.