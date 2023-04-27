ANAMOSA
Coming off a tough stretch that saw back-to-back 10-0 losses just a week earlier, Anamosa boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston quickly went to work trying to generating more attempts for his team at the offensive end of the field Friday, April 21, hosting Mid-Prairie, while also making sure the Raiders’ confidence wasn’t too shaken.
After a hard-fought 5-1 loss against the visiting Golden Hawks, Weston came away pleased in both regards as his team continues to progress.
“No doubt about it, but we just continue to keep getting better and even in a 5-1 loss, we showed some signs of that progress that we all want to see,” said Weston, as his team gave Mid-Prairie all they could handle battling to a 2-1 halftime deficit.
“We’re starting to gain more possessions with our midfield play which was something we really needed to see. This game against Mid-Prairie saw some of our best passing of the season, too, especially in the first half. Our midfield play was very good all game long. I just wish we could have converted on a few more of our scoring opportunities though, and I think that was the difference in the game at the end. Mid-Prairie took advantage of the chances that they had and we didn’t. But we’re getting better.”
Ayden Koob, Griffin Embree, Skylar Hollett and Drew Staab helped that Raider defense playing some inspired soccer.
“I thought Skylar played his best game of the year,” Weston said. “Ayden really fought and went after every ball while Drew and Griffin worked so well together as the entire defense and midfield really seemed to come together, and that makes such a huge difference when that happens.”
Anamosa (1-5, 1-3) trailed just 1-0 when Samuel Kenny forwarded a pass to teammate Sean Hollett who got ahead of the Golden Hawk defense and blasted a shot past the keeper to knot the score with 11-minutes remaining in the opening half.
It was Mid-Prairie who would score the game’s final four goals however, the first coming with just four-minutes remaining in the opening half before the Golden Hawks sealed their triumph with three second half goals as well.
“I was impressed with the heart and spirit the kids showed, really all week long,” Weston said. “We were coming off as tough week and needed a good dose of confidence. I think we definitely took a step in the right direction, even in defeat.”
Sean Hollett led the 10-shot Raider offense firing four at the Mid-Prairie net while his brother Skylar added three more. Cooper Gearing, Tayte Peterschmidt and Karter Theilen all added one shot each to the Anamosa offensive effort.
Raider keeper Mitchell Buckley, playing for an injured Coy Braden, faced 15 Golden Hawk shots making 10 saves.
Anamosa’s week opened with a contest at Tipton Monday, April 17, where the Raiders were handed a 7-0 setback at the hands of the Tigers.
“It may have been tough for some people to see mixed into a 7-0 loss, but we did have progress,” Weston said. “Especially on the offensive end of the field. We’d been focusing on generating more offense coming off a week where we really struggled on that end of the field, and I think we took some steps. We also did a pretty good job defensively, too, limiting Tipton to 14 shots. The bad news was they made half of them.”
The Tigers jumped to a 4-0 halftime advantage before adding three more goals over the game’s final 40-minutes of play.
“We made too many mistakes to be able to hang around in this game, and really didn’t help our keepers,” Weston said. “Tipton had three penalty kicks and scored two goals, but Mitchell made one really good save against one of them.”
The Raider offense did manage 13 shots of their own, led by four from Sean Hollett and three from Gearing. Skylar Hollett (2 shots), Staab (1), Koob (1), Hunter Ash (1) and Christian Hudson (1) also had attempts at the Tiger net.
“I was impressed with how hard the kids played and their willingness to go after the ball in the midfield,” Weston said. “Our effort was so much better, and if that continues to improve, we’re going to be able to make some major improvements.”
Braden got the start tending the Anamosa goal and made three saves before leaving with an injury while Buckley came in and added four more saves.