ANAMOSA
They’ve been the dominant program over much of the last decade when it comes to soccer, and Friday, April 22, in not exactly ideal conditions, the Anamosa boys’ soccer team continued that dominance over rival Monticello coming through with a thrilling shootout victory.
“This was a battle between two very evenly matched teams with both sides playing extremely hard,” said Raider boys’ soccer coach Dr. Mike Weston, as his team rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to force overtime before finally winning their first match of the 2022 campaign in a pressure-filled shootout over the visiting Panthers taking what officially ended as a 2-1 final.
“I think the key for us was that as the game wore on our legs seemed to get stronger, and conditioning really played a factor in what we were able to do in the second half, and then in the shootout as well. We became a more dangerous team as the game wore on and just kept on attacking.”
With just three-minutes remaining in the first half Monticello got the scoring started and the game stayed at the 1-0 Raider deficit before Skylar Hollett evened things up with 21-minutes remaining in the second half scoring off a corner kick from his brother Sean.
“Skylar didn’t get the ball kicked directly to him from Sean’s corner kick,” Weston said. “It deflected around in the front of the Monticello goal and then Skylar got a shot past their keeper before he could react to exactly where the ball was.”
The game stayed tied through two intense 10-minute overtimes sending the match to a shootout where each team chose five players to attempt shots at the opposing goal.
Anamosa (1-4) would make the plays, at the beginning and again at the end, to pull out a 4-3 shootout triumph.
“This was something our program really needed,” Weston said. “It’s been seven years in a row now that we’ve been able to defeat Monticello and keep the Ball here in Anamosa. I’m really excited for the boys and it was great to see our program take a step forward, which is exactly what we did in this win.”
Austin Scranton was first to toe the line in the shootout and blasted a shot past the Panther keeper. After a Monticello miss followed, Sean Hollett scored for the hosts who took a 2-0 shootout lead.
But the Panthers weren’t about to go away.
Monticello answered with two straight goals to knot the shootout at 2-2 before Skylar Hollett scored again for the Raiders handing Anamosa a 3-2 advantage.
The Panthers again tied things on their next attempt before a Landon Graham goal put Anamosa ahead 4-3.
That’s where things stayed when Monticello, on what proved to be their final attempt, sent a shot over the crossbar ending the shootout, and ending the match.
“It was nice to see Landon get that goal for him, and for the team,” Weston said. “He’s been through the battles for four years and deserves this kind of recognition. I was happy he was able to have that kind of moment.”
Anamosa and Monticello each tallied 19 shots at the opposing goal with Scranton pacing the hosts with five attempts while Sean Hollett, Skylar Hollett and Graham all adding three each to the offensive effort. Tayte Peterschmidt and Ayden Koob came through with two shots each while Robert Scranton added one more.
Raine officially made 18 saves tending the Anamosa goal.
The Raiders opened their week on the road at Mid-Prairie Tuesday, April 19, where the team was handed a rough 10-0 final that ended just a minute before the final horn.
“Mid-Prairie is undefeated and has a veteran team who have played together for years,” said Weston, as his team trailed 6-0 at the half. “We went through stretches where we were able to play them pretty tough, but when they scored goals, they seemed to come in bunches and that made for a pretty long night.”
Anamosa tallied four shots in the match led by two from Sean Hollett while Robert Scranton and Graham tallied the other two as the Golden Hawks attacked the Raider goal relentlessly getting 30 attempts at Raine, who made 20 saves overall.
“We had two starters go down with injuries, and while the boys made their share of mistakes in this match, they just continued to battle the very best they could,” Weston said. “We saw some really good individual and team efforts out there in a game that got out of hand, but the boys who were on the field for us showed no quit.”