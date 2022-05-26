DES MOINES
It has become the staple event the Anamosa boys’ track and field team seems to send to the state level just about every spring.
The 4x800 relay.
And for the eighth year in a row, the Raiders were represented in Des Moines in the event as a mix of youth and experience helped the Anamosa team along on the Drake Stadium track Thursday, May 19.
“We were hoping to have a repeat of the state qualifier meet but knew it would be difficult because every team usually has at least two guys going sub-2:05, and this year we just didn’t have that,” said Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader, as his foursome of Grayson Weers, Shea Keister, Seth Countryman and Drew Pate were 12th in their heat and 24th overall coming through with a time of 8:45.86.
“We just struggled to ever get into the race and it showed as we ran a slow time compared to a week earlier at the qualifier. I was proud of these guys though for getting the 4x800 relay to state for the eighth year in a row. A month ago that didn’t look like a possibility so I was happy we could get Drew back to Des Moines to finish his great senior year.”
Weers ran the opening 800 leg for the Raider team making his first appearance at the state level.
“My first lap was pretty good but then I got tired during the second 400-lap,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened either. We ran this race so well in Monticello at the qualifier, maybe I just wanted this too much? It means a lot to be here at state and I’m just thankful my teammates helped get me here. This was a great experience.”
Keister tried making up some ground in his 800 leg.
“I started out fast, but I guess I wasn’t fast enough,” he said. “I only made up a couple of spots and I didn’t run the race I was hoping for.”
Countryman, a mere freshman, also enjoyed the state experience.
“I felt my first lap was pretty good,” he said. “But as soon as the wind hit me, my body started breaking down and I was never able to get it back.
“I was just happy to get here in the 4x800 and the leadership from Drew and Tristan (Weers) were a big reason why we did it.”
Pate ran the anchor leg making his final high school appearance on the big Blue Oval.
“I was hoping for a better race than the one we got,” he said. “We had a really good performance last Thursday and we all felt we could do it again. For whatever reason it just didn’t happen, but we all did our best and worked our hardest. But it’s tough not getting the result we wanted and worked for.”
Tipton dominated the class 2A 4x800 state field winning the title with a time of 8:08.83 while Grundy Center was runner-up in 8:14.39.