DES MOINES

It wasn’t the kind of state track and field meet Anamosa boys’ coach Justin Bader, or any of his Raiders, had hoped for coming into the meet last weekend, but Friday, May 20, the distance medley relay reminded Anamosa fans what most of this 2022 season has been all about.

Amazing success.

Ky Kaufmann, Jay Gatto, Tristan Weers and Shea Keister went out and gave Raider fans a dose of that with their solid performance in the first heat of their class 2A event at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

“This was our best relay of the week,” said Bader, as the foursome won their heat and overall just missed earning a coveted state medal placing 11th overall with a time of 3:40.45.

“We won our heat, but unfortunately we were in the slow heat.”

Kaufmann ran the opening 200-meter leg in 23.28 before Gatto added a 23.72 clocking in his 200 leg. Gatto handed the baton to Tristan Weers who blazed around the track with a 52.47 400-meter split.

Then Keister got the baton.

With his trio of Raider teammates setting the tone, Keister provided the final masterpiece turning in a blistering 800-meter split of 2:00.86 and crossed the finish line first in the event.

“Tristan had a very short recovery from his 400 hurdles race and gave us everything he had in his leg of the distance medley,” Bader said. “Our 200 guys did a good job of keeping us in the race and then Shea ran a great anchor leg to move us into the lead.”

The clocking was almost five-seconds faster than the team’s season-best in the event and was the 14th-best in school history as well.

“It would have been nice to have had those other teams to run with in those other heats,” Weers said. “We knew we had to win our heat to have a shot at medaling, and we took care of what we could. Shea got us into position though. We almost got that medal and scored some points.”

Kaufmann was also happy with the Raiders’ relay performance.

“Finishing 11th is nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. “We ran a season-best time at the biggest meet of the year. It hurts coming so close to a medal, but it was great to finish with a season-best. Can’t ask for a lot more that.”

The Raiders missed a medal by less than a second as ACGC was eighth in 3:39.93 while Des Moines Christian claimed the 2A distance medley relay state title coming through with a time of 3:32.98.

Recommended for you