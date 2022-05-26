Anamosa senior Tristan Weers clears the opening hurdle during his sizzling 15.0 split in the class 2A shuttle hurdle state event in Des Moines Thursday, May 19. With teammates Tysen Gravel, Jay Gatto and Ky Kaufmann, the foursome placed second in their heat and 14th overall in the class coming through with a time of 1:03.77.
Anamosa junior Jay Gatto runs the second leg of the shuttle hurdle relay at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Thursday, May 19, as the Raiders placed second in their heat and 14th overall after finishing with a time of 1:03.77.
Anamosa junior Tysen Gravel runs the opening leg of the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 19, as his 15.9 split helped the Raider team place second in the heat and 14th overall in 1:03.77.
Anamosa senior Ky Kaufmann blazes down the track running the anchor leg of the class 2A state shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 19, in Des Moines.
Members of the Anamosa class 2A state shuttle hurdle relay team were, left to right, Tysen Gravel, Ky Kaufmann, Tristan Weers and Jay Gatto.
It’s been the most snake-bitten event for Anamosa boys track and field team at the state level over the past decade, but Tysen Gravel, Jay Gatto, Tristan Weers and Ky Kaufmann wouldn’t allow some dark history to get in the way of performing on the big stage inside Drake Stadium Thursday, May 19, in the class 2A shuttle hurdle relay.
With temperatures soaring into the mid-90s, the Raider foursome not only didn’t get disqualified, but they went out and had one of their best efforts of the 2022 campaign.
“The guys ran the second-fastest time in school history,” said Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader, as the 1:03.77 prelim clocking placed the Raiders second in their heat and 14th overall in Des Moines.
“It gave us a solid middle of the pack finish, but it also wasn’t our goal. We really thought after the state qualifier (where the team set the school record) that we had a team to make it to the finals. We just did not have our best race and when you get to state and everyone is having their best days that makes it tough to keep up.”
Gravel opened with a 15.9-second split before Gatto followed with a 16.68. Weers blazed his way down the track in 15.0 before Kaufmann closed with a 16.01 split to bring the team home.
“We knew we would most likely need another school-record time to make it to final and we just weren’t able to get that done,” Kaufmann said. “I thought we all ran well, but against the competition down here at state, we needed to be just a little bit better. But, making it to state is a pretty nice reward for what was a great season in the shuttle hurdle.”
Spirit Lake claimed the class 2A shuttle hurdle relay state championship, posting a 1:00.50 clocking in the final that edged runner-up Central Decatur (1:00.64).
