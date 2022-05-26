Anamosa senior Tristan Weers explodes down the track with the baton after the exchange with classmate Ky Kaufmann during class 2A state sprint medley relay action in Des Moines Saturday, May 21. With teammates Grant Lubben and Jay Gatto, the foursome posted a time of 1:39.11 to place 21st against the field.
Anamosa sophomore Grant Lubben, left, takes off with the baton after the opening exchange with teammate Jay Gatto in the class 2A sprint medley relay Saturday, May 21, in Des Moines.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa senior Tristan Weers explodes down the track with the baton after the exchange with classmate Ky Kaufmann during class 2A state sprint medley relay action in Des Moines Saturday, May 21. With teammates Grant Lubben and Jay Gatto, the foursome posted a time of 1:39.11 to place 21st against the field.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Members of the Anamosa class 2A state sprint medley relay team were, left to right, Tristan Weers, Ky Kaufmann, Grant Lubben and Jay Gatto.
It’s something high school athletes figure out pretty fast once competing at the state track and field meet.
What may have been fast during the regular season, sometimes isn’t all it is cut out to be once you’re inside Drake Stadium.
The Anamosa sprint medley relay team got a dose of that reality Saturday, May 21.
Running splits Jay Gatto, Grant Lubben, Ky Kaufmann and Tristan Weers felt were not great, but at least pretty good, placed the Raider foursome eighth in their heat and 21st overall against the phenomenal class 2A state field coming through with a time of 1:39.11.
“I thought everything went alright,” Kaufmann said. “I felt the handoffs were good, but sometimes what feels fast for us isn’t always fast enough down here at state. Sometimes there’s just not too much you can do when you’re facing the kind of competition we are down here.”
Lubben also felt like his team did all they could.
“The handoff between me and Jay went well and I thought the same when I gave the baton to Ky,” he said. “My problem was I didn’t have my mark set up right before the race, but I got that figured out in time.”
Weers brought the team home with the anchor 400-meter leg.
“I ran a great 200,” he said. “Unfortunately, I still had another 200-meters to go. I didn’t close the way I wanted to and couldn’t make up any ground at the end.”
Coming into the state event Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader was hoping for a season-best time and see where that places his team as far as medal consideration.
“It didn’t happen,” he said. “All four guys didn’t have their best splits, and much like many races it comes down to the anchor legs. When you get to Des Moines everyone has 49-50-second 400-meter guys and today we just didn’t have that.
“Up front we hoped to be faster and we weren’t and Tristan tried to make up for that in the first 200 and just didn’t have enough left in the tank to hold off the pack.”
Spirit Lake claimed the class 2A sprint medley relay state title finishing in 1:33.22.
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …