DES MOINES
Running a season-best time, at exactly the right time, members of the Anamosa 4x100 relay team was able to walk off the track with smiles Friday, May 21.
Even if they were hoping to make finals in the event.
“We put this 4x100 together to get to state, and we got here,” said Raider senior Zorrion Robertson, who with teammates Jay Gatto, Nolan McLean and Ky Kaufmann, combined to run a season-best time of 44.57-seconds placing fifth in their heat and 11th overall in class 2A.
“It’s tough to complain getting to run at state and running our best time of the year.”
Gatto ran the opening leg before handing the baton to Robertson who sent it off to McLean. Kaufmann ran the final leg as the Raiders missed advancing to finals by three-tenths of a second.
“I think we all had good hand-offs and I was very happy with our time,” McLean said. “Can’t ask for a lot more than that.”
OABCIG topped the class 2A 4x100 field winning the state title Saturday, May 22, finishing with a time of 42.59.
“We ran a season-best time by over half a second, which was huge,” said Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader. “All the hand-offs were very smooth.”