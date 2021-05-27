DES MOINES
Hoping to make finals competing at the class 2A state 4x400 relay event inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader knew he had a team capable of accomplishing that lofty goal Friday, May 21.
In the end, the Raiders would come tantalizingly close to keeping their season alive.
“We thought we could make the finals but unfortunately, we just missed out,” said Bader, as his team of Nolan McLean, Colton Borst, Kole Haverly and Tristan Weers tallied a time of 3-minutes, 31.85-seconds to place fourth in their heat and were 10th in the state overall missing a spot in the finals by less than a second.
“We just couldn’t quite get into the race and we were trying to play catch up from the beginning. These four guys really wanted to get into finals, but they should be proud of how they finished.”
McLean got the Raiders off to a fast start posting the top split on the team during his lead-off leg of 51.92 before Borst made his way around the track in 55.15.
Haverly grabbed the baton next and tallied a solid 52.74 effort before Weers brought the team home in 52.02.
“Just being on this team has been so much fun for me this entire season,” said Haverly, a senior who had to work his way back from a broken toe suffered this past February.
“I wasn’t able to do much of anything for seven weeks and couldn’t wait to jump right in and start hard practices. I wasn’t sure how much I’d be able to help this team, so to make it to state in the 4x400 is a great feeling, one I’ll never forget.”
Haverly recently signed to continue his collegiate track career at Clarke University.
“I honestly had never given running in college too much thought, but it all just kind of came together,” he said. “One thing I do know, I’ll put the work in and give it my all.”
Underwood went on to claim the 2A 4x400 relay state title Saturday, May 22, coming through with a 3:25.42 clocking.
“This has been a great group of guys to run with, all season long,” said Weers, who is the only underclassman among the group. “We’re all really going to miss these seniors, they’ve helped lift the program to where it is right now. We’ve had a ton of success. Now it’s our job to keep it going.”
Borst knew exactly who to thank as he walked off the state track for the final time as a Raider.
“We wouldn’t be here without coach Bader and coach Weers,” he said. “Those two have worked so hard to put us in positions to be successful, and we’ve had a lot of that the last four years.”