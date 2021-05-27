DES MOINES
As the first event to take to the class 2A state track in Des Moines Thursday, May 20, the Raiders’ 4x800 relay team of Shea Keister, Drew Pate, Colton Borst and Tristan Weers sorely wanted to set the tone for the weekend by turning in a big performance in front of the huge Drake Stadium crowd.
They did exactly that.
“We knew these guys could run a fast time,” said Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader, as his foursome earned the Raiders a fifth-place state medal after finishing with a phenomenal season-best time of 8-minutes, 21.79-seconds that also won their heat running away from the rest of the 12-team field.
“We just couldn’t ever get the four guys to do it on the same place and at the same time. Thursday, they all did it.”
Keister ran the opening leg in 2:06.07 before Pate took the baton and posted an almost identical time, handing the baton to Borst after completing a 2:06.51 leg.
“My goal was to get out in front and stay there,” Keister said. “While I wasn’t able to do that, I was happy with my time and with where we were in the race especially after my bad start.”
Pate also kept the Raiders on pace to win the heat.
“I knew I had some work to do once I got the baton and I wanted to start passing people,” he said. “Shea did a good job making sure we were within striking distance and I wanted to get past a few more runners, and I was able to do that getting us into second.”
Once receiving the baton, Borst, running the third leg for the Raider team, exploded past the lone runner ahead of him and had the Anamosa team in the lead.
They wouldn’t lose it the rest of the way.
“Coming into this race, to get a medal, which was our goal all along, we knew were going to have to win this heat, and I wanted to make sure that was going to happen,” Borst said. “It’s not my first time here at the state meet, but it was the last time I was going to run an 800 for this team, and I wanted to make it a good one.”
Borst made it a great one posting a team-best 2:02.94 clocking on his leg and gave the baton to Weers with a big lead.
The Raider junior only extended it.
“Our coaches told us, if we win our heat, we’ll medal,” said Weers who ran a 2:06.26 anchor leg.
“We did it. Everything pretty much went as planned. It feels so good to end like this because everyone has put in so much work to get us to this point. My teammates got the baton around the track and put me in a great position to close this race out.”
Anamosa, who has been one of Iowa’s top 4x800 programs for years, dominated their heat topping runner-up Central Decatur (8:29.50) by almost eight-seconds, and after the second heat was completed, placed fifth overall and claimed the lone medal the Raiders would earn at the 2A state meet.
“Overall, we didn’t score as many points as we would have liked,” Bader said. “Or brought home as many medals, but it was a good experience for all.”
Fellow River Valley Conference foes Northeast (8:15.69) and Tipton (8:15.82) finished first and second, respectively, in the event.
“We’ve had some bad luck here at state over the years,” Borst said. “But, it feels good to finally have one go our way.”
The four team points the 4x800 relay earned the Raider boys placed Anamosa in a tie for 40th against the 55-member field that scored points at the class 2A state event.
Underwood claimed the 2A boys state title tallying 66 points to edge runner-up Treynor (60 points). Bellevue, of the River Valley Conference, was third with 47 points.