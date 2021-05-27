DES MOINES
Usually, it takes months, if not years of practice, experience and dedication to the craft to be able to not only high jump at a quality level, but earn a state meet berth.
Somehow, Anamosa senior Sage Hoyt was able to skip pretty much all of those steps this season and not only scored points for the Raiders at end of the year meets, but amazingly earned his way to Drake Stadium in Des Moines Friday, May 21, in the class 2A state high jump.
“What an accomplishment for Sage just getting to Des Moines,” said Raider boys track coach Justin Bader, as Hoyt just started high jump a few weeks ago.
“We were hoping for a mark, but in the state high jump like anything at that level, can bring on the nerves.”
The opening-height bar was set at 5-feet, 9-inches, and with Hoyt clearing the bar at a personal-record 5-10 at the qualifying meet in Tipton just a week earlier, he knew things would not be easy right from the get-go.
“I only started high jumping four weeks ago,” said Hoyt, who missed on all three attempts at opening height to wrap his amazing run to the event.
“Coach Bader said we weren’t scoring any points in the high jump and wanted to know if anyone was interested in giving it a try. I volunteered. At our second home meet I placed second, which gave me some confidence going forward. At the qualifier meet I didn’t miss at 5-10 and when everyone else had a miss at that height, I couldn’t believe it, but I was going to the state meet. Our qualifier wasn’t the best when it came to high jump, but I took advantage of the opportunity and at least got here and got to experience the state meet.”
Hoyt’s only regret?
“I just wish I would have started high jumping my freshman year,” he said. “Maybe things could have been a lot different. But at least it ended here. I’m going to miss my coaches who have helped me so much. It’s been a great run.”
Clarinda’s Isaac Jones topped the class 2A high jump field flying 6-feet, 6-inches to win the title.