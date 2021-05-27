DES MOINES
On the track, the Anamosa shuttle hurdle team seemed to do what they needed Thursday, May 20, trying to advance to the class 2A finals.
In the end, things didn’t quite go the way the Raiders hoped they would.
“We would have run close to our season-best time,” said Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader. “But we ended up getting DQ’d in the exchange zone.”
Alex Casey ran the opening leg before Ky Kaufmann, Jay Gatto and Colton Borst finished up as the team was hoping to be on the bubble for a finals berth after appearing to finish second in the heat, but instead saw their season come to a close.
“I came back out for track this season just to get here and compete in this event at state,” Casey said. “It was fun being here even with what happened. I figured we could make finals, but now we’ll never know what we could have accomplished.”
Treynor, who was in the Raiders’ heat in the prelim on Thursday, claimed the 2A shuttle hurdle state championship Saturday, May 22, coming through with a time of 1-minute, 01.15-seconds.
Gatto, the youngest of the foursome as a sophomore, also enjoyed the experience.
“I was really nervous starting out,” said Gatto, competing in his first-ever state meet. “Looking around and seeing the stadium full was intimidating, but once I started running, everything calmed for me. I can’t wait to come back here again the next two years. This place is amazing.”
For Borst, Anamosa’s anchor and top hurdler, a career also came to a close.
“I really wanted to make finals in this one, and I knew we had the guys to do it,” he said. “As tough as it was to take the news of the DQ, just getting here to state is a huge honor.”