DES MOINES
Having come so close to winning medals in so many of their relay events at the 2021 state track and field meet inside Drake Stadium, the Anamosa sprint medley team wanted to end Saturday, May 22, what the 4x800 team started two days earlier.
By winning a coveted state medal.
Unfortunately, the Raiders would come up painfully short of accomplishing that extremely challenging goal.
“I thought the guys ran well,” said Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader, as his team missed a medal by less than a second taking seventh in their heat and were 10th overall after their 1-minute, 37.03 clocking.
“We just didn’t have enough to score points or bring home a state medal.”
Kaufmann also felt his team was more than good enough to finish in the top-8 in the event.
“We’re disappointed,” he said. “We didn’t do what we came here to do. We ran faster at the qualifier, and while that season-best time there got us here to Des Moines, we needed to be faster and we weren’t. If we could have improved on our time, I’m pretty sure we medal, and that was the goal.”
Unity Christian set a new state record in the event posting a sizzling time of 1:31.76 that topped runner-up Spirit Lake (1:32.75) who also broke the old state record (1:33.69).