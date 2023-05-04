DES MOINES
It’s been 15 long years since the Anamosa boys’ track and field program has had an athlete come away with a medal competing at the Drake Relays.
That long drought ended Friday, April 27.
Jay Gatto, the greatest long jumper in Raider history, did what most knew he was capable of, and against the top long jumpers in the entire state, regardless of class, did something that hadn’t happened in Anamosa since Colten Kelly won the Drake Relays high jump back in 2008.
He brought home a coveted Drake Relays medal.
“My goal was to finish in the top-3 at the Drake Relays, but it was kind of a weird meet with some of the state’s top jumpers not going as far as they usually do,” said Gatto, who flew 21-feet, 3-inches, a little below his usual numbers this spring, but still good enough to place sixth overall at the 24-jumper event.
“It still feels really good to be able to finally bring home a Drake Relays medal though, even if I didn’t have my best performance. I came so close last year and I wanted to make sure I was going to get that goal accomplished this year being my final shot at the high school level. It feels great to get it done.”
Gatto opened his long jump event flying 21-2.75 before landing with his best of 21-3 on his second attempt, good enough to make finals. In his third try the Raider senior posted a 18-7.5 performance, and in the finals added leaps of 20-9.75, 21-1.5 and finally 21-0.75.
“To see guys who normally jump 23 and 24-feet going 19-feet was really weird to watch and kind of got in my head,” Gatto said. “And it wasn’t like the weather was causing anyone problems, I don’t know what exactly was going on but I just had to buckle down and concentrate because I wanted that medal.”
Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama, the No. 1 long jumper in the state, claimed the Drake Relays title with a 23-6.25 effort that defeated runner-up T.J. Jackson, of Linn-Mar, who went 22-0.
“If I do what I normally do I finish at worst in second-place, but it just wasn’t that kind of day, for just about everybody jumping,” Gatto said. “Competing at Drake also showed me what I need to work on going forward into conference, districts and state. I’m really looking forward to conference. That could go well for all of us, not just me in the long jump.”
Gatto’s ultimate 2023 long jump goal?
“It’s a state championship,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been working towards all year, and we’re getting right down to it now. It’s going to be fun over the next few weeks.”
Gatto was also a member of the Raiders’ distance medley and 4x100 relay teams that earned Drake Relays invitations, becoming one of a precious few Anamosa athletes in program history to have qualified for three events at the Blue Oval all in the same season.
“I was really impressed with our distance medley,” he said. “Almost everyone ran personal-best splits and we just about had a season-best time, which is what we were hoping for coming in.”
Aiden Strube, Gatto, Seth Countryman and Shea Keister combined for a time of 3-minutes, 39.56-seconds to place sixth in the heat, the first of the event, which wound up 19th overall.
“We were just off our season-best time, but we ran a good race and finished higher than our seeded position,” said Anamosa boys’ track coach Justin Bader. “Our 200 legs ran very well and Seth had one of the best 400 splits of the season. Shea got stuck in a tricky spot and was just off of his normal time, but we have no doubt he will rebound and be ready for the state meet.
“This was a great experience for all of these guys.”
The Drake distance medley event got off to a fantastic start as Strube ran the opening 200 leg in 23.72-seconds while Gatto added the other in 22.37 before Countryman took off and finished his 400 leg with a sizzling time of 51.01.
“All of my teammates did their jobs and ran great times,” said Keister, who brought the team home with a 2:02.47 anchor 800 leg.
“Aiden and Jay got us off to a great start and Seth really came through with a fast 400 time. I felt like I could have done a lot more to help out my team though. I didn’t run my fastest and just didn’t get around people that I should have. But, we did better than our ranking coming in (23rd among the 24 teams invited) and that is something to be proud of, but it could have been so much better if I could have just been better.”
The Drake Relays experience will only add fuel to the fire for Keister going forward.
“I’m going to make sure this doesn’t happen again at state, or anywhere else,” he said. “We want to be the fastest Dmed team wherever we go, and I want to make sure I do my part.”
Iowa City West won the Drake Relays high school distance medley relay title finishing in 3:26.67.
The third of the Raiders’ three Drake Relays event was held Saturday, April 29, as Grant Lubben, Strube, Keaton Haverly and Gatto combined for a time of 44.69 in the 4x100 relay, good enough to place second in their heat and 57th overall.
“Another solid performance,” Bader said. “Our handoffs were okay but our 2-3 exchange could have been a little cleaner which would have helped with our time.”
Gatto was also pleased with the 4x100 effort.
“I was really impressed with the way Grant ran the opening leg,” he said. “He really got us out fast and Aiden gave us what we needed to. I ran a PR for my 100 split in 10.4 and I thought we all did what we needed to do. Again, we beat our seed (seeded 61st) coming in and there’s not a whole lot more you can ask for than that.”
The entire Drake Relays experience leaves Gatto pumped for the next few weeks.
“We beat a lot of big schools in that 4x100 and showed how much depth we have on this team,” he said. “We had young guys like Grant and Keaton competing at a high level. I know that even after Aiden and I are gone, this program is going to continue to do great things in the years to come. It’s going to be fun to watch.”