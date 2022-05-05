DES MOINES
Coming into the 2022 track and field season, Anamosa junior Jay Gatto wasn’t sure exactly how things would go.
Coming off a football injury that left him on crutches for much of the fall season, would Gatto be fully healed and able to resume not only his sensational long jumping skills for the Raider boys’ team, but his running efforts as well?
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure,” said Gatto, who cemented his status as one of the best long jumpers in the state of Iowa this spring after flying 21-feet, 7.5-inches to place eighth overall at the coveted Drake Relays in Des Moines Thursday, April 28.
“After my football injury last fall, I didn’t know anything about the Drake Relays coming into this season and I if I would have, I certainly wouldn’t have thought it would be something I could take part in. But after my first indoor meet at UNI, one where I scratched on all three of my jumps, I knew I was jumping further than I ever had before and it could be a big year for me.”
That’s exactly what it’s been, as Gatto has made a name for himself in long jump circles all over the state.
The Raider junior has set the Anamosa long jump school record multiple times already this season and it came as very little surprise to anyone that he was invited to the Drake Relays as not only was he tied for the No. 1 spot in class 2A, but he had the fifth-best jump regardless of class coming into the event inside Drake Stadium.
“This was a great experience for Jay and it was nice to see him make the finals for being his first time at the Drake Relays,” said Raider boys track coach Justin Bader. “He did a great job. I know he was a little bummed because he was sixth going into the finals and really wanted to bring home that Drake medal.
“Out of the 24 jumpers at Drake, only two had PRs. So, it was a tough day for a lot of the state’s best jumpers.”
Gatto opened his Drake Relays performance with a 21-1.75 jump on his first attempt before coming through with his best effort of the meet on his second attempt. Gatto closed with a 20-6.75 jump on his third attempt and earned a spot into the finals.
On his fourth attempt and first of the finals Gatto scratched before finishing with 20-5.5 and 21-3.75 efforts on his final two flights down the long jump track.
“I didn’t come into the Drake Relays with any preset expectations to win it,” said Gatto, who is the first Anamosa boys’ individual to qualify for the Drake Relays since Tyler Zumbach did it in the high jump back in 2015 and the Raider junior was looking to become the first Anamosa athlete to medal there since Colten Kelly won the high jump in 2008.
“I just wanted to hit a few 22-plus jumps and see what that was going to get me. I knew with the Southeast Polk kid jumping 24’s that he was going to be pretty tough to beat. While I felt like I didn’t exactly jump my best at Drake, I was happy that I was able to beat all of the other class 2A jumpers there, and it was nice to make finals too.”
Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama flew 23-11 to win the Drake Relays high school long jump title over Lisbon’s Kole Becker, who soared 23-3.25 to take second.
Gatto is the third Raider ever to earn a berth to the Drake Relays in the long jump and first since Jon Zimmerman in 1989.
“Jay was the highest 2A finisher so that if definitely a good sign going into the state meet,” Bader said. “He was just off on his steps a little at Drake much like all of the other kids who all faced the 15-20 mile-per-hour tailwind.”
Gatto’s performances this spring have also drawn a lot of attention from collegiate coaches.
“Being a high school junior and already having some offers to run track is college is awesome,” Gatto said. “It’s something I’m very interested in doing. Not just the long jumping, but running too. “
Before Gatto is all said and done at Anamosa however, and he’s got as year left, he’d like to break his own long jump record a few more times.
“I’d like to improve by another foot or two by this time next year,” he said. “I’d like to have that school long jump record for as long as I can, but if there is anyone who could break it in the next decade or so, it’ll probably be my brother (Jacob, who won the 7-8 year-old long jump at the Little Raider meet Saturday, April 23). That wouldn’t surprise me at all.”