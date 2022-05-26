DES MOINES
He’s been setting the tone for the Anamosa boys’ track and field program all spring long out of the long jump.
Why would the class 2A state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines be any different for superstar Raider junior Jay Gatto.
It wasn’t.
Gatto has been a major long jump point-producer for the Anamosa boys, and he was yet again at the state level cementing his status as one of the elite in the sport soaring fourth overall in the class 2A event coming through with a solid 22-foot, 3-inch effort.
“Jay once again got us off to a solid start with his fourth-place finish in the state long jump,” said Raider boys’ track coach Justin Bader, as Gatto was the first of many Anamosa athletes to take to the blue oval in Des Moines, but unfortunately, was also the only one to medal scoring all of the Raiders’ five team-points on the weekend.
“The top-3 jumpers were all within 1.75-inches of each other and Jay just came up a little short of a title, which is what he wanted. He just didn’t get into a great rhythm but will definitely come back next year and be one of the top contenders.”
Gatto also felt he left some length out on the track as well.
“I’m disappointed,” he said. “Going 22-3 is not what I came here to jump and isn’t going to get it done when it comes to winning a state title, and that’s what I came here to do. I needed to be around 23-feet, and I know I can jump that far. I just didn’t get it done here at state and I’m frustrated, because a state title was there for the taking.”
Hinton’s Beau DeRocher claimed the 2A state long jump championship after his 22-4.75 performance.
“Jay had a heck of a season and it was nice to see him get over 22-feet at the state meet,” Bader said. “Jay now has the longest Raider jump at the state meet going past Jon Zimmerman in 1988 (21-7.75).
“I know Jay was bummed not getting into the top-2, but he did a great job and scored all of our five points at state this year.”
Gatto opened prelims with jumps of 21-5.25, 21-11 and 22-0.50 to easily qualify for finals before adding a 21-1.25 effort on his first attempt of the finals. Gatto posted his top jump on his second launch in finals before finishing with a 22-1.75 effort.
Coming so close to winning a state title and coming up just short also immediately fueled a fire in Gatto.
“Almost everyone here at state jumped a PR and that dropped me to fourth,” Gatto said. “I’m not going to have that happen again next year. I get one more shot at this and I’m going to take advantage of it. I’m going to get to work in the off-season and do everything I can to make sure I come back here jumping two-feet further than I am right now.
“I want a Drake Relays title, too. And I’m ready and willing to put in all the work it’s going to take to make those dreams come true.”